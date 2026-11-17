A well-groomed beard can make a strong style statement. Whether it is a neatly trimmed stubble, a full beard or a sharp, defined look, facial hair has become an important part of men's personal style. Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is one celebrity who has often experimented with different beard styles, carrying everything from rugged facial hair to a neatly maintained beard with equal ease.

International Men's Day: 5 beard care essentials for men (Instagram: Vicky Kaushal)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

With International Men's Day 2026 approaching on November 19, it is a good time to talk about something that often gets overlooked in conversations around men's self-care: grooming. Looking after your appearance is not about following trends or spending hours in front of the mirror. It is about feeling comfortable, maintaining personal hygiene and finding a routine that works for you.

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If you enjoy keeping a beard, the right products can make everyday maintenance easier. From cleansing facial hair to keeping it soft and manageable, here are five beard care essentials every man should consider adding to his grooming kit.

Beard wash: For clean and refreshed facial hair

Just like the hair on your head, your beard collects sweat, dirt, oil and product residue throughout the day. However, facial skin can be more sensitive, making a dedicated beard wash a useful addition to your grooming routine. It helps cleanse facial hair and the skin underneath without leaving the beard feeling excessively dry.

Look for a beard wash with gentle cleansing ingredients and a formula suited to your skin type. Men with dry or sensitive skin may prefer mild, moisturising formulations, while those with oilier skin can look for a refreshing cleanser. Use it a few times a week or as needed, depending on your lifestyle and how much product you use.

Beard oil: For softer and more manageable facial hair

If your beard often feels rough, dry or difficult to manage, beard oil deserves a place in your grooming kit. Formulated with conditioning oils, it helps soften facial hair while moisturising the skin beneath. Ingredients such as argan oil, jojoba oil, almond oil and coconut oil are commonly used in beard care formulations.

A few drops are usually enough for a short beard, while longer facial hair may need slightly more. Rub the oil between your palms and massage it gently through your beard, reaching the skin underneath. Regular use can help improve the feel and appearance of facial hair, although beard oil cannot change its natural growth pattern or make it grow faster.

Beard balm: For styling and controlling flyaways

A beard that refuses to stay in place can make even a carefully maintained look appear untidy. This is where beard balm comes in. It generally combines conditioning ingredients with waxes or butters to provide light hold and help manage unruly facial hair.

Beard balms are particularly useful for men with medium to long beards who want a little more control over their styling. They can help tame flyaways, shape the beard and keep facial hair looking organised throughout the day. Take a small amount, warm it between your fingers and distribute it evenly through your beard. Avoid applying too much, as it may leave facial hair feeling heavy.

Beard trimmer: For maintaining length and shape

A good beard trimmer is one of the most practical grooming investments a man can make. Whether you prefer Vicky Kaushal-inspired stubble or a fuller beard with defined edges, a trimmer helps maintain your preferred length without frequent salon visits.

Look for a model with adjustable length settings, sharp blades, a comfortable grip and easy-to-clean attachments. Cordless operation and a decent battery life can also make grooming more convenient. Use the appropriate guard setting to maintain an even length, and pay attention to the neckline and cheek lines for a cleaner finish. Always follow the manufacturer's cleaning and maintenance instructions.

Beard comb or brush: For everyday grooming

Sometimes, the simplest grooming tools make the biggest difference. A beard comb or brush helps detangle facial hair, distribute beard oil or balm evenly and keep the beard looking neat. A wide-toothed comb is particularly useful for longer or thicker beards, while a beard brush can help smooth shorter facial hair and remove loose debris.

Choose a comb with smooth, rounded edges to avoid unnecessary pulling or breakage. Make it a habit to comb your beard gently after washing and conditioning it. This small step can make styling easier and help you maintain a more polished appearance.

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