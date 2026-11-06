It's giving Rani Mukerji from Shava Shava: Ananya Panday recreates iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham lehenga for Manish Malhotra's Diwali party

Rani Mukerji may have had a cameo in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, but her iconic looks from the movie are still the mood board for many during the festive season. Ananya Panday, who has always been a fan of the movie, recreated one of Rani's most iconic looks—the silver sequin lehenga from the song Say Shava Shava—for Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali bash last night. The designer, who worked on the 2001 film, had also created Rani's look.

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Ananya Panday's Shava Shava moment

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On November 5, Ananya Panday and her stylist, Priyanka Kapadia, took to Instagram Stories to post a collage of Rani Mukerji's lehenga from Shava Shava, with the caption “Mood tonight,” and tagged Manish Malhotra. After hinting at the inspiration behind the look, they posted videos of Ananya in a modern take on the iconic sequinned lehenga, dancing to the song.

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The beauty is in the details

Ananya Panday's lehenga for Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, also created by the designer himself, comes decked in sequins—a signature element of his collection. The shimmery ensemble features a bralette blouse, a mermaid skirt, and a dupatta. It takes a lot of inspiration from Rani's lehenga, including a jewelled belt on the waist, spaghetti straps and a midriff-baring cropped hem for the blouse, and open tresses, but with a modern twist.

Decoding the lehenga

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The super-cropped bralette blouse features a plunging neckline with an infinity-style design, a midriff-baring length, sequin embellishments, and a tailored fit. Meanwhile, the lehenga comes with a fit-and-flare mermaid silhouette, a low waistline, shimmering sequin embellishments, and a dainty, metallic-jewelled belt right below the navel. An organza dupatta draped over the arms rounded off Ananya's outfit.

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The styling

For jewels, Priyanka and Ananya went for statement-making, minimal diamond jewels, including a single-row necklace decked with cushion-cut diamonds. She paired the statement piece with jhumkis earrings and emerald-cut diamond rings. For her hair, she left her tresses loose in a centre parting, styled with soft waves to add definition and falling on her shoulders to create a dreamy look.

Lastly, for the glam, Ananya opted for darkened brows, brown eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, smudged eyeliner on the upper and lower lids, a glossy pink lip shade, rouged cheeks, and beaming highlighter.