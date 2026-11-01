Katrina Kaif reveals ‘transformative’ kajal trick she uses every day for intense eye makeup look

Katrina Kaif's looks are iconic, and they keep inspiring generation after generation, whether it is her blue fringe dress in Race's Zara Zara Touch Me, her memorable red-haired diva look from Fitoor, girl-next-door with hairbands in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, or the girly pink skirt ensemble from Singh is King's Jee Karda.

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At a Q&A session in London celebrating one year of Kay Beauty at Space NK, Katrina shared a makeup tip she learned while shooting Jab Take Hai Jaan in London.

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Katrina's eyeliner trick

Katrina Kaif in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Katrina Kaif described the makeup hack as ‘transformative,’ and after learning it on the set of Jab Tak Hai Jaan, she incorporated it into her eye makeup routine.

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{{^usCountry}} She said, "I will tell you something which may sound basic, but for me it was transformative, and I actually learned this tip. It was given to me when I was shooting for Jab Tak Hai Jaan here in London, and it was the concept of applying your kajal, which we all do, and sure, we all smudge it as well, but taking a flat brush, taking a black eyeshadow powder, whichever one you use, and actually going along the liner over the top of it, which creates this multi-layered, really intense effect. And after that, it became my go-to; I will do that every single day." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said, "I will tell you something which may sound basic, but for me it was transformative, and I actually learned this tip. It was given to me when I was shooting for Jab Tak Hai Jaan here in London, and it was the concept of applying your kajal, which we all do, and sure, we all smudge it as well, but taking a flat brush, taking a black eyeshadow powder, whichever one you use, and actually going along the liner over the top of it, which creates this multi-layered, really intense effect. And after that, it became my go-to; I will do that every single day." {{/usCountry}}

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So, the trick lies in layering. After applying kajal, you intensify it by going over it with powder eyeshadow using a flat brush. This gives your eyes a more dramatic definition. Kajal can fade over time, and layering powder eyeshadow over it may also help your eye makeup last longer.

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Katrina silences trolls

Recently, Katrina was trolled for her postpartum weight. But Katrina, with absolute grace, took control of the narrative by reframing it. In her Vogue cover interview, she questioned, ‘bounce back from where?’

After pregnancy, mothers are often subjected to the pressure of bouncing back and losing the baby weight. But Katrina emphasised that pregnancy was an important chapter in her life, describing it as ‘deep desire,’ so why would she ‘go back?’

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ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif shuts down post-pregnancy body shaming, says she will reach her fittest self at her own pace: 'Very aware of my fitness journey'