Kirti Kulhari is making Ladakh look good. See what she wore

Kirti Kulhari is soothing our eyes, all the while making us miss the hills. On Saturday, the actor shared snippets of her look at the Himalayan Film Festival and we are speechless. The actor recently flew to Ladakh to be a part of the film festival, and since then, have been sharing drool-worthy sneak peeks of the picturesque hills on her Instagram profile.

For Saturday, Kirti dressed up in a long-oversized blazer and posed against the backdrop of the mountains of Ladakh. The white blazer has the necessary dash of colours at the collars, with embroidered red and denim that aptly coordinates with the local flavour of the hill station. Kirti accessorised her outfit for the day with a black high-neck sweater and a pair of black trousers underneath and a detailed silver choker.

Take a look at her pictures here:

Kirti’s makeup complemented her fashionable attire at the hills. She wore silver eye shadow and bright red lips and silver rings. In one of the pictures, she gave her Instagram family a sneak peek of her hairstyle. Styled by Nidhi Agarwal, she mid-parted her hair and pulled it to the back into a fishtail braid. “Ladakh and I,” Kirti captioned her pictures.

Her attire is attributed to the designer house The Circus who are famously known for incorporating Western outfits with a dash of personalised local touch. Her footwear – classic black boots – are from the house of Paio, who are known for designing vegan footwears.

What stole our heart is the gorgeous piece of nose pin which made Kirti look prettier. And looks like, it’s the actor’s favourite part of the outfit too. “The nose pin is my most fav,” read an excerpt of her post.

A few days back, Kirti shared multiple pictures of her and her friends gang’s adventures in Ladakh. From posing with doggos to sipping coffee by the river, Kirti did it all. And, while at it, she looked absolutely stunning in a white sweater and a pair of denims. “Nature and food do it for me,” she wrote.

Kirti is living it up in Ladakh and also teaching us a thing or two about fashion – when in hills, immerse in the local flavour and dress like the actor.

