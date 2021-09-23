HT NxT: Kirti Kulhari says she's 'paid more' than her male counterparts in projects that she leads

Kriti Kulhari has said that she is paid more than her male counterparts in most projects. Speaking at an HT NxT session on Thursday, Kirti opened up on pay disparity.

Kirti said, “In my opinion, as I understand, the projects that I am a part of and the projects that I am leading; I think I am paid more than my male counterparts. For sure."

She added, "I do not know the numbers, but (this is) the general idea that I have. Shows that I am leading, I am surely getting paid either the most or at least more than my male counterparts.”

The session also featured Sayani Gupta, Jaideep Ahlawat and Rasika Dugal as guests. While Jaideep Ahlawat joked that Kirti should reveal the amount she gets for her projects, her statement made her Four More Shots Please co-star Sayani Gupta break out in applause.

During the discussion, Sayani Gupta revealed that a casting director once told her that ‘it is a norm for men to be more than the women’. Rasika Dugal added, “I do not know the figures, but I have been told there is a disparity. But, I cannot be sure and I do not know for sure, if I am being discriminated against on this front at all. I have no information at all.”

This year marks the inaugural, virtual edition of HT NxT, a first-of-its-kind platform that aims at bringing together the Next-Gen leaders & newsmakers to discuss pertinent issues and offer innovative solutions for a better tomorrow. The theme for 2021 is 'Leading the change’.

Kirti was most recently seen in Netflix’s The Girl On The Train and Hotstar’s Shaadisthan. Last year, she was widely appreciated for her performance in the web show Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.