Kirti Kulhari responds after getting trolled for 'injecting vaccine' into person's veins: 'Bolne do yaar'

Actor Kirti Kulhari has responded after she was criticised for creating awareness about Covid-19 vaccination by seemingly administering an injection into a person's veins. Taking to Instagram, Kirti on Thursday had posted a video in which she was dressed as a doctor, her character in the medical thriller series Human. In the video, she played the role of a doctor giving the Covid-19 vaccine to a man.

She captioned the video, "Have you got vaccinated??? #fightagainstcorona Dr. Saira Sabharwal is at it … #Human #thebakra @swapnil_makeupnhair P.S - pls relax … it’s a dummy injection which we use for shoots .. this video is for fun but also to convey the most important message of #covidvacccine."





Reacting to her post, people wrote pointing out that the Covid-19 vaccine isn't injected into the veins. A person wrote, "Vaccination is given Intramuscular on shoulder (Deltoid muscle) not intravenous." Another said, "Pls dont pass wrong message. Injection cant be given as IV. So always make sure before u spread any medical information!!!!!"

Another commented, "Wait what??? Ain't that a covid vaccine??? Why are you injecting in vein that to with a pressure on the needle with the cotton?? Since when injections are being injected like that??".

Kirti reacted after a fan wrote, "Stop commenting sabko pata hai vaccination kahan deni hai krke, pehle unk caption pado (everyone knows where the vaccine is given, read her caption first)... Aagaye bolne, bas tum sabko bolneka mauka chahiye rht,, aajate gyaan baatne (you guys just need a reason to speak, you come here to show off) @iamkirtikulhari".

She said, "bolne do yaar (let them say what they want).. better out than in.. aur phir yeh sab baahar nahi niklega toh kabzi ( constipation) bhi toh ho sakta hai (if they don't vent it out, then they can get constipation too)… bolo bolo.. jisko jo bolna hai, jitna bolna hai bolo (say whatever you want to say and how much ever you want to say).."

The upcoming series Human by filmmaker Vipul Shah also stars Shefali Shah. Human is a story of three principal characters, Dr Gauri, played by Shefali, Dr Saira (Kirti) -- both reputed doctors working in Bhopal -- while actor Vishal Jethwa plays a common man from a ghetto, who unknowingly gets trapped in a scam of human drug testing.

Human is a 10-episode Disney+ Hotstar show, co-directed by Vipul and Mozez Singh, both helming five episodes each. Seema Biswas, Ram Kapoor, Mohan Agashe, Aditya Srivastava and Atul Kumar round out the cast of the series.