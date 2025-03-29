Menu Explore
Last minute Eid offers! Enjoy minimum 50% off on stylish kurtas; Get festival ready!

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Mar 29, 2025 10:00 AM IST

Celebrate Eid in style with kurtas at 50% off! Shop effortlessly online and have your festive outfit delivered. Hurry, as these fantastic deals won't last long!

Alvami Viscose Women Regular Fit Anarkali Kurta and Pant with Dupatta Set (XXL) Maroon View Details checkDetails

₹799

EthnicJunction Womens Georgette Chikankari Embroidered Anarkali Eid Special Kurta | eid Outfits for Women Black View Details checkDetails

₹417

FIORRA Womens Maroon Poly Crepe Straight Kurta with Pant and Dupatta SET0058-2XL View Details checkDetails

₹810

Amayra Rayon Womens Embroidered Alia Cut Kurta With Pant And Dupatta Set(Purple,Medium) View Details checkDetails

₹899

Shoetopia Womens Wedge Heel Pumps Golden (5 UK) View Details checkDetails

₹599

Shoetopia Womens Wedge Heel Kolhapuris-EU41 /UK8 /Golden View Details checkDetails

₹399

Metro Womens Synthetic Tan Suede Slippers (Size (6 UK (39 EU)) View Details checkDetails

₹578

₹599

View Details checkDetails

₹698

Mochi Women Pink Synthetic Leather Kolhapuri Chappal UK/4 EU/37 (32-73) View Details checkDetails

₹670

LATEST CHIKAN Mens Cotton Regular Textured Long Kurta Full Sleeves - Casual Ethnic Wear Lc33F-Xl Firozi, Regular Fit View Details checkDetails

₹517

Majestic Man Cotton Printed Designer Slim Fit Short Kurta for Men (Large, Pista Green) View Details checkDetails

₹498

VASTRAMAY Mens Cotton Silk Blend Kurta-New Mint Green View Details checkDetails

₹736

Jompers Mens Blue Chikankari Embroidered and Sequence Kurtas. (Peacock, L) View Details checkDetails

₹989

Bata Men 854-6563 Black Juttis View Details checkDetails

₹595

FAUSTO Mens Ethnic Criss Cross Slip On Juttis and Mojaris for Wedding|Party|Occasions|Fashion|Stylish|Outdoor|Indoor|Lightweight|Shoes with Anti Skid Sole (Tan, Numeric_9) View Details checkDetails

₹934

FAUSTO Mens Brown Polyurethane Jutti - 8 UK View Details checkDetails

₹989

Prolific Mens Brown Ethnic Juttis Mojaris & Partys Shoes (9, Tan) View Details checkDetails

₹598

CANVI Stylish | Fancy | Comfortable Mens Kolhapuri Chappal Sandal Slipper for Men Stylish Faux Leather Mens Kolhapuri Slippers Thong Sandals for Men Stylish & Comfortable (Black, Numeric_7) View Details checkDetails

₹669

CANVI Stylish | Fancy | Comfortable Kolhapuri Chappal Sandal Slipper for Men Stylish Faux Leather Mens Kolhapuri Slippers Thong Sandals for Men Stylish & Comfortable (Tan Brown, Numeric_9) View Details checkDetails

₹669

Still deciding what to wear for Eid? Don’t stress! We’ve got your festive look sorted with jaw-dropping deals of minimum 50% off on stylish Eid kurtas. From intricate embroidery to modern silhouettes, you’ll find the perfect match for your unique style. Because looking fabulous on Eid should never come with a hefty price tag!

Last minute Eid offers! Minimum 50% off on stylish kurtas; Get festival ready!(AI Generated)
Last minute Eid offers! Minimum 50% off on stylish kurtas; Get festival ready!(AI Generated)

You don’t have to sacrifice your precious biryani time to shop. With just a few clicks, your festive fit will be on its way to your doorstep. So why wait? Say goodbye to outfit dilemmas and hello to picture-perfect Eid memories. But hurry because these deals are vanishing faster than your dessert plate!

Stylish kurtas for Eid at 50% off and above:

Eid-special kurtas for women:

Get festive-ready in this stunning Anarkali kurta set, designed for elegance and comfort. With a beautifully flared silhouette and intricate detailing, this outfit is perfect for celebrating Eid in style. The lightweight fabric ensures breathability, making it ideal for long gatherings and celebrations. Complete with matching pants and a dupatta, this set is an effortless blend of tradition and modernity.

Pair it with: Statement jhumkas and embellished juttis for a complete festive look.

Embrace classic elegance with this georgette Chikankari-embroidered Anarkali kurta, specially designed for Eid. The delicate hand embroidery adds a timeless touch to your festive wardrobe, while the soft, flowy fabric keeps you comfortable all day. Be it if you’re heading to family gatherings or an Eid party, this graceful kurta ensures you look effortlessly stylish.

Pair it with: A delicate pearl necklace and pastel-toned heels for an elegant finish.

Make a statement this Eid with this regal maroon A-line kurta set! Designed with a flattering fit and soft crepe fabric, this ensemble offers both comfort and charm. The coordinating dupatta adds an extra layer of elegance, making it the perfect choice for festive occasions.

Pair it with: Gold-plated bangles and a stylish potli bag for an effortlessly glamorous look.

Step up your festive fashion game with this trendy Alia-cut embroidered kurta set. The intricate embroidery work and breathable rayon fabric make this outfit both stylish and comfortable for all-day wear. Paired with matching pants and a beautifully designed dupatta, this set brings a contemporary touch to traditional attire. Eid celebrations call for great style!

Pair it with: Kolhapuri sandals and oxidised silver jewellery for a trendy Indo-western vibe.

Footwear to pair your kurtas with:

Eid-special kurtas for men:

Keep it classic and stylish this Eid with this comfortable cotton Chikankari kurta. The fine textured design and soft, breathable fabric make it perfect for long festive celebrations. Whether you're attending the Eid prayer, visiting family, or enjoying a feast, this long kurta ensures you look effortlessly sophisticated.

Pair it with: White churidar pants and leather mojris for a timeless traditional look.

Upgrade your ethnic wardrobe with this modern printed designer short kurta. The perfect blend of contemporary and traditional styles, this outfit is made from premium cotton for ultimate comfort. Ideal for both casual and semi-formal Eid gatherings, it pairs well with jeans or traditional pajamas.

Pair it with: Dark denim jeans and ethnic loafers for a trendy yet cultural appeal.

Looking for a sleek and stylish Eid outfit? This cotton silk tunic shirt is the perfect choice! The luxurious fabric offers a subtle sheen, adding a refined touch to your festive look. If you pair it with traditional churidar pants or jeans, this tunic shirt will ensure a smart and sophisticated appearance.

Pair it with: Black slim-fit trousers and polished dress shoes for a classy ensemble.

Add a touch of royalty to your Eid wardrobe with this beautifully embroidered Chikankari kurta. Designed with intricate embroidery and delicate sequence work, this outfit stands out for its detailed craftsmanship. Made from soft, breathable fabric, it guarantees comfort without compromising on style. Perfect for family gatherings and festive occasions, this kurta is a must-have!

Pair it with: White pajama pants and embroidered mojris for a regal festive look.

Footwear to pair your kurtas with:

Ready to steal the spotlight this Eid? Shop now and save at least 50% on stylish kurtas. Your ultimate festive look is just a deal away. But remember, last-minute offers won’t last forever, so grab yours before they’re gone!

Last-minute Eid offers: FAQs

  • When does the Eid offer end?

    The offer is valid for a limited time only, so shop now to make sure you don’t miss out!

  • Are there kurtas available for men, women, and kids?

    Yes! Our Eid collection has stylish kurtas for the whole family. Everyone can join the festive fashion fun!

  • Do you offer express delivery for Eid?

    Absolutely! Choose our express delivery option at checkout to get your festive outfit just in time.

  • Can I return or exchange my purchase?

    Yes, we offer hassle-free returns and exchanges within 7 days. Just ensure the product is unworn and in its original packaging.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
