Eid is around the corner, and it’s time to upgrade your festive wardrobe with stunning Eid outfits at unbeatable discounts! So if you're looking for elegant kurtas, stylish kurta sets, or traditional dupatta ensembles, we’ve got you covered.

Eid outfits on a budget: Celebrate in style without the splurge; Festive discounts await!(AI Generated)

From intricate embroidery to comfortable fabrics, this specially curated list has the perfect blend of tradition and trend. These handpicked Eid outfits will make you stand out, be it if you're celebrating with family or heading out for a festive gathering. Get ready to shop your dream outfit at a fraction of the price!

Stylish Eid outfits for women:

Step into Eid celebrations with this stunning poly crepe A-line kurta set that blends elegance with comfort. The smooth, lightweight fabric keeps you at ease all day, while the contemporary A-line cut gives a flattering silhouette. Paired with matching pants and a beautifully draped dupatta, this outfit is the perfect balance of modern and traditional.



Pair it with: Gold jhumkas, embroidered juttis, and a stylish potli bag for a complete festive look.

For those who love understated elegance, this solid straight-cut pure cotton kurta set is a must-have. The breathable fabric ensures comfort, making it ideal for all-day wear during Eid festivities. The structured straight fit gives a graceful and polished look, complemented by the matching pants and dupatta. Perfect for prayers, family get-togethers, or even a casual festive outing, this outfit keeps you stylish yet comfortable.



Pair it with: Minimalistic silver jewellery, Kolhapuri sandals, and a lightweight dupatta drape for an effortless charm.

Upgrade your Eid wardrobe with this beautifully designed cotton blend kurta set. The intricate yoke pattern adds an artistic touch, while the soft fabric ensures a breathable and comfortable fit. The straight-cut kurta with matching pants and a coordinating dupatta makes this outfit both sophisticated and trendy. Be it if you're attending a grand Eid feast or a casual gathering, this outfit ensures you look effortlessly chic.



Pair it with: Pearl drop earrings, nude block heels, and a matching clutch for an elegant yet relaxed festive look.

Make a bold statement this Eid with this gorgeous maroon A-line kurta set. The rich colour exudes festive charm, while the lightweight poly crepe fabric makes it comfortable to wear all day. The flowing silhouette ensures a graceful look, and the matching dupatta adds an elegant finishing touch.

Pair it with: Gold-toned accessories, embroidered wedges, and a bindi for a regal festive appearance.

Looking for sarees for Eid? Check these out!

Stylish Eid outfits for men:

Classic and timeless, this Manyavar Chikankari kurta set is perfect for an elegant Eid look. The intricate embroidery on the cotton blend fabric gives a touch of royalty while ensuring comfort throughout the day. The subtle detailing makes it ideal for both prayer gatherings and evening celebrations.

Pair it with: Leather mojris, a matching embroidered stole, and a classic wristwatch for a refined festive look.

Embrace into the festive vibes with class and sophistication with this silk blend kurta pajama set. The rich fabric gives a luxurious sheen, perfect for making a statement at any festive occasion. The smooth texture ensures comfort, while the timeless design keeps you looking effortlessly stylish.

Pair it with: A brocade Nehru jacket, leather sandals, and a traditional turban for an extra touch of elegance.

Sometimes, simplicity speaks volumes, this solid cotton kurta pajama set is proof! Made for those who love minimalistic yet stylish Eid outfits, this set provides comfort, breathability, and sophistication. The long kurta paired with matching pajama pants makes it a versatile choice for both day and night events.

Pair it with: A sleek embroidered shawl, brown leather loafers, and a statement ring for a polished yet effortless look.

For the fashion-forward men, this printed ethnic kurta is the ultimate Eid pick. The cotton fabric ensures all-day comfort, while the mandarin collar adds a contemporary touch to the traditional design. The subtle ethnic motifs make this kurta a standout piece, perfect for adding a bit of flair to your festive wardrobe.

Pair it with: White churidar pants, suede slip-ons, and aviator sunglasses for a modern yet traditional vibe.

Why wait when the perfect Eid outfit is just a click away? With exclusive discounts on stylish and traditional ensembles, you can celebrate in elegance without overspending. Shop now and step into Eid with confidence, grace, and unbeatable style!

Eid outfits on a budget: FAQs What is the best fabric for Eid outfits? Cotton, silk blends, and poly crepe are excellent choices for Eid outfits, ensuring comfort and style throughout the celebrations.

How long does delivery take? Delivery times vary by location, but most orders arrive within a few days. Be sure to place your order in advance to get your Eid outfit on time!

Can I return or exchange the outfit if it doesn’t fit? Most sellers offer easy returns and exchanges. Please check the return policy on the product page before purchasing.

Are these outfits available in multiple sizes? Yes, these Eid outfits come in various sizes to fit all body types. Check the product details for size availability.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.