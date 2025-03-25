Menu Explore
Amazon Eid special up to 50% off on home decor: Revamp your home during the festivities

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Mar 25, 2025 02:48 PM IST

This Eid 2025 celebrate and give your home a festive makeover with Amazon's Eid Special Sale! Enjoy a minimum of 30% off lights, cushion covers, and more.

Product Rating Price

AEROHAVEN Polyester Floral 150 Tc Set of 5 Designer Decorative Throw Pillow/Cushion Covers - CC122 -(16x16 inch)Multicolour

₹442

amazonLogo
GET THIS

STITCHNEST Unique Cute Elephant Cartoon Blue Printed Canvas Cotton Cushion Covers, Set of 5 (16 x 16 Inches)

₹378

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kaahira Handmade Cotton Macrame Cushion Pillow Cover Boho Home Decor Abstract Pattern 16 x 16 Inch in Off White Color - 1 Pcs (16 x 16) in-250 TC

₹331

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HOMADORN Luxury Cotton Handmade Decorative Boho Throw Pillow Covers with Tassels 16X16 for Decorative Sofa Couch Living Room Indoor Outdoor Chair Car Farmhouse (Rust, 1)

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sukhara Handmade Embroidered Cushion, Handcrafted Chikankari, 16 * 16 inch, Square, for Home Decoration (Beige)

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TIB Premium Boho Decorative Throw Cushion Covers, 16 x 16 cm, Set of 2, Cotton. (Yellow Abstract)-230 TC

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Homefab India 160 TC Stripe Glace Cotton Double BedSheet with 2 Pillow Covers - (90x90 inches) - Light Blue

₹374

amazonLogo
GET THIS

THE HOME STYLE Cotton Feel Glace Cotton Elastic Fitted Printed King Size Double Bed Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Cover(72x78, Pastel Green) , 300 - 350 threadcount

₹630

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RajasthaniKart® Pure 100% Cotton Double Bed Sheet with 2 Pillow Covers (Bedsheet for Double Bed Cotton, Green Small Booty Jaipuri, King Size,5300)

₹348

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BSB HOME® Glace Cotton 160 TC Big Flower Printed Double Bedsheets with 2 King Size Pillow Cover, (90X90 Inches, 7.5 x 7.5 Feet, Blue & White Leaf)

₹198

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DECOMIZER 300 TC Cotton Feel Glace Cotton Elastic Fitted Printed King Size Double Bed Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Coverm Fits Upto 8 inches Mattress,Size- 72x78x10 Inches,Beige Anokhi

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Artvibes Positive Quote Decorative Wall Art MDF Wooden Wall Hanger for Living Room | Bedroom | Modern Decor Items| Office | Gifts | Wall Hanging For Home Decoration | Artworks (WH_6519N)

₹208

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Angel INIFINITE Decorative Eid Mubarak Quote Wooden Wall Hanging Art Decorative Item for Living Room| Bedroom| Home Decor| Gifts| Quotes Decor Item | Set of 1 (Dark Green)

₹230

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Proxoto Eid Mubarak Wooden Wall Hanging | Elegant Dark Green Islamic Wall Art for Home & Office Décor | Decorative Eid Mubarak Sign for Living Room, Bedroom Office | Festive Wooden Wall Decoration

₹217

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sehaz Artworks Home Decoration Items stylish | Home Decor Items for Living Room | Wooden Wall Hangings for Home Decoration | Decorative Items for Home | Room Decor Wall Decor Items for Bedroom- 4-0022

₹229

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Expleasia, Exuberant & Luxury Decor Ramadan Kareem wooden wall hanging planks, wall art | Decoration item | Living Room| office | Home Decor | Gifts Items (Eid Mubarak NavyBlue)

₹210

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BEHOMA Engineered Wood Elegant Mother Of Pearl Handcrafted Picture Photo Frame | Best Gift for home decor, Birthday, Anniversary, Valentines day, Mothers Day (Black, 5X7 Inches)

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Art Street Decoralicious White Heart Photo Frame for Home, Office Desk, Bedroom & Living Room Décor - 4x6 Inches

₹229

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ARTINCO Art India Collections Double Glass Brass Free Standing Photo Frame, Double Sided Glass Standing Photo Frame 4X6 (Freestanding)

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

fnp Personalised Friends For Life Hanging Frame Gift

₹521

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gesto Serial String Lights for Decoration- 14 LED Crystal Star Fairy Lights Indoor Outdoor for Home Decoration,Christmas Tree Decoration, Diwali Decoration,Mandir Decoration,Birthday Party(Warm White)

₹199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Homesake 50-Led Fairy Copper String Diwali Lights 5M Waterproof,3Aa Battery(Not Included),Warm White (Moon 3 Star),5 Meters

₹219

amazonLogo
GET THIS

XERGY Moroccan Ball LED String Fairy Lights Outdoor and Indoor for Home Decoration Light, Diwali Lights & Christmas Party (Warm White,Corded Electric) (Moroccan Ball)

₹251

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Party Propz Bubble Ball Led Lights for Decoration - 4.2meter, 14 LED Ball Decoration Lights For Home, Decorative Lights for Home Decoration, Balcony Lights for Decoration, Wedding Light, Festive Light

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Quace Copper String Led Light 10M 100 LED Battery Powered Wire Decorative Fairy Lights - Warm White

₹148

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Eid 2025 is the perfect time to refresh your home and create a warm, inviting space for loved ones. Amazon Eid Special Sale makes it easy with a minimum of 30% off on everything you need for a festive makeover. From beautiful string lights that add a magical glow to vibrant cushion covers that instantly uplift your living space, this sale has it all. Stock up on elegant table decor, stunning wall art, and cosy rugs to enhance your home’s festive charm.

Brighten up your home with Amazon Eid Special Sale—minimum 50% off on festive lights, cushion covers, and elegant decor essentials!

Hosting guests or planning a peaceful family celebration? Get everything at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss the chance to transform your home into a celebration-ready haven with stunning decor, all at incredible discounts during the Amazon Eid Special Sale!

 

Check out the top deals at the Amazon Sale

 

Amazon Eid special deals up to 50% off on cushions

Eid celebrations call for a home that feels warm and inviting. Fresh cushions are an effortless way to refresh your space, adding comfort and a festive vibe. With the Amazon Eid Special Sale, you can grab beautifully designed cushion covers at a minimum of 50% off. From intricate embroidery to soft, luxurious fabrics, find the perfect styles to match your decor and impress your guests this festive season!

 

Top 6 picks for you at the Amazon Sale

Amazon Eid special deals up to 50% off on bed sheets

Give your home a festive touch with fresh, elegant bed sheets that make every corner feel special. A beautifully dressed bed adds warmth and charm, setting the perfect mood for Eid celebrations. Amazon Eid Special Sale brings you stunning designs at a minimum of 50% off, so you can upgrade your bedding without splurging. From soft pastels to rich festive hues, find the perfect set for your home!

 

Top 6 picks for you at the Amazon Sale

Amazon Eid special deals up to 50% off on wall hangings

Transform your home into a celebration-ready space with elegant wall hangings. Whether it’s intricate patterns or modern designs, the right pieces can bring a festive charm to your walls. Amazon Eid Special Sale offers a minimum of 50% off on stunning wall decor, helping you create a warm and inviting atmosphere for guests. Add a touch of tradition or go for a contemporary look, all at unbeatable prices!

Top 6 picks for you at the Amazon Sale

Amazon Eid special deals up to 50% off on photo frames

Eid is all about creating memories with loved ones, and what better way to cherish them than with beautifully framed moments? A well-placed photo frame adds warmth to your home, making it feel personal and festive. Amazon Eid Special Sale offers a minimum of 50% off on stylish photo frames, from classic wooden styles to modern metallic finishes. Elevate your decor while keeping your favourite memories on display!

 

Top 6 picks for you at the Amazon Sale

Amazon Eid special deals up to 50% off on decorative lights

No Eid celebration is complete without a home bathed in warm, glowing lights. Twinkling fairy lights, lanterns, and elegant LED designs set the mood for joyful gatherings. Amazon Eid Special Sale brings a minimum of 50% off on decorative lights, so you can brighten up your home without overspending. Create a cosy, magical atmosphere with stunning lighting that enhances every corner of your festive decor!

 

Top 6 picks for you at the Amazon Sale

Amazon offers; Eid special sale: FAQs

  • What is the Amazon Eid Special Sale?

    The Amazon Eid Special Sale is a limited-time event offering a minimum of 50% off on home decor, festive essentials, fashion, and more. It’s the perfect opportunity to refresh your home and wardrobe for Eid celebrations at unbeatable prices.

  • What kind of discounts can I expect?

    Enjoy a minimum of 50% off on a wide range of products, including cushions, bed sheets, wall hangings, photo frames, and decorative lights—everything you need to create a festive and welcoming home.

  • How long will the Amazon Eid Special Sale last?

    The sale runs for a limited time, so grab your favourite deals before they’re gone! Check Amazon for exact dates and exclusive offers.

  • Is free delivery available during the sale?

    Yes! Many items qualify for free and fast delivery, especially for Amazon Prime members. Look for Prime-eligible products to get your orders quickly.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

