Home decor sale: Amazon Prime Shopping Days brings a minimum of 50% off on everything you need to decorate your home

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Mar 21, 2025 11:26 AM IST

Amazon Prime Shopping Days offers a minimum of 50% off on home décor essentials. Refresh your space with cushions, wall art, and more with the home decor sale.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Urban Space Linen Textured Sheer Curtain for Door Living Room, 35-40% Room Darkening, Decorative Curtains with Eyelets, Set of 2 Curtains - White with pom pom (Door -7 feet x 4 feet) View Details checkDetails

₹1,424

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Urban Space Printed Sheer Curtains for Long Door, 35-40% Light Filtering Linen Textured Curtains with Eyelets and TieBack for Bedroom, Set of 2 Decorative Curtains (Long Door - 8 ft, Classic Floral) View Details checkDetails

₹1,709

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Homestan Blackout Door Curtains 9 Feet Long Set of 2, Room Darkening Parda 9 Feet Long with Grommet Design for Home Decor (9x4 Feet, Beige) (Peach, Door- 7 Feet) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Story@Home Door Curtains 7 Feet Long Set of 1 | Bohemian Curtains | Floral Design Cotton Curtain | Light Filtering Curtains for Living Room | (116 x 215 cm, White & Blue) | Perfecto for Home Decor View Details checkDetails

₹749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IKEA.. Alvine Spets Polyester Floral Sheer Pair Of Curtains (White, 57X98) 2 Panels,Rod Pocket Curtains View Details checkDetails

₹918

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Homefab India Royal Silky Grommet Door Curtain - 7 feet, Coffee - 2 Piece View Details checkDetails

₹474

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Simply Floral 210 TC Cotton Double Bedsheet (Green) View Details checkDetails

₹839

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BSB HOME 3D Printed 144 TC Microfiber Double Bedsheet with 2 King Size Pillow Covers (Maroon, White and Yellow Checks, 90X90 Inches) View Details checkDetails

₹196

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOOMLYFE 300 TC Cotton Feel Glace Cotton Elastic Fitted Printed King Size Double Bed Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers Fits Upto 8 inches Mattress, Size- 72X78 Inches, Pinkflower View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BSB HOME Microfiber 144 TC Football Printed Double Bedsheets with 2 King Size Pillow Cover (90X90 Inches, 7.5x7.5 Feet, Dark Blue and Light Blue) - Aspire Collections, 160tc, Under 200 tc View Details checkDetails

₹197

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Metal Leaf Wall Hanging Decor | Nature-Inspired Leaf Design | Easy Installation (Set of 3 | Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Birch & Co. Wall Decor for Living Room-Wall Hangings for Home/Wall Decoration Items -Rigid Eco-Friendly Recycled Board-Double Tape wall decor, 4 Pieces-Recycled Rigid Board View Details checkDetails

₹189

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RIZIK STORE™ Metal Abstract Figures Wall Sculpture for Home Decor, Living room & Bedroom (Grey & White) (54x21 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics Metal Decorative Wall Plates | Home Decoration | Vivid Floral Art Design | Living Room Wall Decoration | Décor Items | Gift Items (Multicolour) (Set of 3) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DSH CRAFTING YOUR CURIOSITY Metal Wall Decor Wall Hanging Multi Color Wall Arts for Home Hotel Office Living Room Bedroom (Size 46X19 Inch) Decoration Item View Details checkDetails

₹1,898

amazonLogo
GET THIS

kotart Madhubani Art Paintings with Frame for Home Decoration - Traditional Framed Painting for Living Room Bedroom Office Decor - Painting for Wall Decoration - Pack of 6 (A) View Details checkDetails

₹1,805

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics Metal Decorative Wall Plates | Home Decoration | Flower and Bird Art Design | Living Room Wall Decoration | Décor Items | Gift Items (Multicolour) (Set of 5) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JDX Fancy Cushion Cover for Living Room and Sofa, 8074_Brown View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AEROHAVEN Set Of 5 Abstract Decorative Hand Made Jute Throw/Pillow Cushion Covers - (Multicolor, 16 Inch X 16 Inch), 175 tc View Details checkDetails

₹285

amazonLogo
GET THIS

STITCHNEST Unique Cute Elephant Cartoon Blue Printed Canvas Cotton Cushion Covers, Set of 5 (16 x 16 Inches) View Details checkDetails

₹378

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Clasiko Cotton Cushion Covers Set of 2; 16x16 Inches; Multicolor Peacock View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DECOMIZER Jacquard Weaved Geomteric Cushion Covers 16 Inch X 16 Inch Set Of 5 Ethnic Motifs Cushion Covers,Design- Star,Color- Beige, 240 tc View Details checkDetails

₹563

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Purple Tree Cute Cloud Moon Star Cot Cushion with Crown (Pack of 3, 16x16 inch, Velvet) Kids Cushion, Soft Toy, Soft Plush Pillow, cot Cushion, Nursery décor, Baby Cushion View Details checkDetails

₹629

amazonLogo
GET THIS

haus & kinder Cotton 210 TC Decorative Embroidered Cushion Cover | Knitted Decorative Bubble Knit Cushion Cover for Sofa Living Room | 16Inch X 16Inch | Bubble Stone View Details checkDetails

₹749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹908

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OZONE CARPET Handmade Tuffted Pure Woollen Thick Geometrical Carpet for Living Room and Bedroom with 1.4 Inch Pile Height Size 2 x 6 feet Multi New Csvdff View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INDIAN ORIENTAL RUGS Hand Tufted Carpet Beautiful Floral Design Export Quality for Living Room-Bedroom & Hall (Multi A, 4 X 6 Feet) View Details checkDetails

₹5,555

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SWEET HOMES. Super Ultra Soft Shaggy Handcrafted Anti Skid Silk Touch Carpet, Size 3X5 Feet Colour, Peach/Grey/Ivory View Details checkDetails

₹2,374

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OZONE CARPET Handmade Woollen Loop Pile Carpet for Living Room Bedroom & Hall Size 2 x 6 feet (60X180 cm) White & Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HOMADORN Handmade Sustainable Printed Modern Dhurrie/Rugs/Carpet Recycled Fabric for Living Room/Bedside Runner for Enhanced Decor (3 feet x 5 feet) View Details checkDetails

₹929

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kashish Rugs Carpet for Hall Modern Multicolour Area Rug Microfiber Soft Plush Fluffy Shaggy Carpets for Living Room & Bedroom Fur Rug Small Carpet 3x5 Feet, rectangular View Details checkDetails

₹2,590

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Super Soft Shaggy Rugs Fluffy Carpets, Indoor Modern Plush Area Rugs For Living Room Bedroom Kids Room, Upgrade Anti Skid Durable Rectangular Fuzzy Rug (Beige, 3 X 5 Feet), Large Rectangle View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ishro home Polyester Premium Rectangular Shape Carpets For Living Room/Rugs For Living Room, Fluffy And Soft Shaggy Carpet Floor Mat (2X5Fts, Beige) View Details checkDetails

₹1,349

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Give your home a fresh new look with Amazon Prime Shopping Days, running from 20th to 24th March. Enjoy a minimum of 50% off on everything from statement furniture to lighting, wall accents, rugs, and kitchen essentials. If you love modern, minimalist, or traditional décor, this sale has something for every style and budget.

Transform your home with Amazon Prime Shopping Days. Exciting discounts at the home decor sale to refresh your space effortlessly.
Transform your home with Amazon Prime Shopping Days. Exciting discounts at the home decor sale to refresh your space effortlessly.

Take advantage of the home decor sale and upgrade your living space with cosy cushions, elegant curtains, and vibrant wall art; all at unbeatable prices. Spruce up your balcony with trendy planters or get smart storage solutions to organise your home effortlessly. This limited-time sale is the perfect chance to revamp your interiors without stretching your budget. Start adding to your cart now before the best deals are gone!

Check out the top deals at the Amazon Home Decor Sale

Minimum 50% off on curtains at Amazon Prime Shopping Days

Give your windows a stylish update without stretching your budget! Amazon Prime Shopping Days brings a minimum of 50% off on curtains in vibrant prints, soothing pastels, and blackout options. Instantly refresh any room with flowing drapes or minimal sheers that blend functionality with charm. Don’t miss this chance to enhance your home’s ambience for less.

Top deals for you

Minimum 50% off on bed sheets at Amazon Prime Shopping Days

Transform your bedroom with soft, stylish bed sheets at half the price! Amazon Prime Shopping Days offers a minimum of 50% off on a range of cotton, silk, and microfibre sheets. From elegant solids to bold patterns, find designs that suit your aesthetic while ensuring comfort. Redefine your sleep space with premium quality without overspending.

Top deals for you

Minimum 50% off on wall décor at Amazon Prime Shopping Days

Give your walls a fresh look without a hefty price tag! With Amazon Prime Shopping Days, you can enjoy a minimum of 50% off on stunning wall décor. Choose from elegant paintings, statement mirrors, metal accents, and trendy wall hangings to personalise your space effortlessly. Affordable luxury is just a click away. Shop now!

Top deals for you

Minimum 50% off on cushions at Amazon Prime Shopping Days

Add charm and comfort to your home without splurging! Amazon Prime Shopping Days brings a minimum of 50% off on cushions in every style, from boho prints to plush velvets. Perfect for sofas, chairs, or beds, these cosy accents instantly brighten up any corner. Mix and match to refresh your décor at an unbeatable price.

Top deals for you

Minimum 50% off on rugs at Amazon Prime Shopping Days

Upgrade your floors with stylish rugs at a fraction of the cost! Amazon Prime Shopping Days offers a minimum of 50% off on everything from classic Persian styles to modern geometric designs. A well-chosen rug ties a room together effortlessly. Grab this deal to enhance your décor while keeping your budget in check.

Top deals for you

Amazon Prime Shopping Days on home decor: FAQs

  • What are Amazon Prime Shopping Days for Home décor?

    Amazon Prime Shopping Days is a limited-time sale offering a minimum of 50% off on a wide range of home décor items, including curtains, bed sheets, cushions, wall décor, rugs, and more. It’s the perfect chance to upgrade your space on a budget.

  • When is the Amazon Prime Shopping Days sale happening?

    The sale runs from 20th to 24th March, giving shoppers five days to grab incredible discounts on home décor essentials. Don’t miss the opportunity to refresh your interiors at unbeatable prices.

  • Do I need an Amazon Prime membership to shop for the sale?

    Yes, this sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member yet, you can sign up for Prime to access these special discounts and other benefits.

  • What home décor items are available at a discount?

    The sale includes a variety of home décor essentials, such as stylish curtains, comfortable bed sheets, trendy cushions, elegant wall décor, and cosy rugs. With discounts starting at 50%, you can revamp your space affordably.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
