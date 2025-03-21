Home decor sale: Amazon Prime Shopping Days brings a minimum of 50% off on everything you need to decorate your home
Mar 21, 2025 11:26 AM IST
Amazon Prime Shopping Days offers a minimum of 50% off on home décor essentials. Refresh your space with cushions, wall art, and more with the home decor sale.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Urban Space Linen Textured Sheer Curtain for Door Living Room, 35-40% Room Darkening, Decorative Curtains with Eyelets, Set of 2 Curtains - White with pom pom (Door -7 feet x 4 feet) View Details
|
₹1,424
|
|
|
Urban Space Printed Sheer Curtains for Long Door, 35-40% Light Filtering Linen Textured Curtains with Eyelets and TieBack for Bedroom, Set of 2 Decorative Curtains (Long Door - 8 ft, Classic Floral) View Details
|
₹1,709
|
|
|
Homestan Blackout Door Curtains 9 Feet Long Set of 2, Room Darkening Parda 9 Feet Long with Grommet Design for Home Decor (9x4 Feet, Beige) (Peach, Door- 7 Feet) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Story@Home Door Curtains 7 Feet Long Set of 1 | Bohemian Curtains | Floral Design Cotton Curtain | Light Filtering Curtains for Living Room | (116 x 215 cm, White & Blue) | Perfecto for Home Decor View Details
|
₹749
|
|
|
IKEA.. Alvine Spets Polyester Floral Sheer Pair Of Curtains (White, 57X98) 2 Panels,Rod Pocket Curtains View Details
|
₹918
|
|
|
Homefab India Royal Silky Grommet Door Curtain - 7 feet, Coffee - 2 Piece View Details
|
₹474
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Solimo Simply Floral 210 TC Cotton Double Bedsheet (Green) View Details
|
₹839
|
|
|
BSB HOME 3D Printed 144 TC Microfiber Double Bedsheet with 2 King Size Pillow Covers (Maroon, White and Yellow Checks, 90X90 Inches) View Details
|
₹196
|
|
|
LOOMLYFE 300 TC Cotton Feel Glace Cotton Elastic Fitted Printed King Size Double Bed Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers Fits Upto 8 inches Mattress, Size- 72X78 Inches, Pinkflower View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
BSB HOME Microfiber 144 TC Football Printed Double Bedsheets with 2 King Size Pillow Cover (90X90 Inches, 7.5x7.5 Feet, Dark Blue and Light Blue) - Aspire Collections, 160tc, Under 200 tc View Details
|
₹197
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Solimo Metal Leaf Wall Hanging Decor | Nature-Inspired Leaf Design | Easy Installation (Set of 3 | Gold) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Birch & Co. Wall Decor for Living Room-Wall Hangings for Home/Wall Decoration Items -Rigid Eco-Friendly Recycled Board-Double Tape wall decor, 4 Pieces-Recycled Rigid Board View Details
|
₹189
|
|
|
RIZIK STORE™ Metal Abstract Figures Wall Sculpture for Home Decor, Living room & Bedroom (Grey & White) (54x21 Inch) View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
amazon basics Metal Decorative Wall Plates | Home Decoration | Vivid Floral Art Design | Living Room Wall Decoration | Décor Items | Gift Items (Multicolour) (Set of 3) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
DSH CRAFTING YOUR CURIOSITY Metal Wall Decor Wall Hanging Multi Color Wall Arts for Home Hotel Office Living Room Bedroom (Size 46X19 Inch) Decoration Item View Details
|
₹1,898
|
|
|
kotart Madhubani Art Paintings with Frame for Home Decoration - Traditional Framed Painting for Living Room Bedroom Office Decor - Painting for Wall Decoration - Pack of 6 (A) View Details
|
₹1,805
|
|
|
amazon basics Metal Decorative Wall Plates | Home Decoration | Flower and Bird Art Design | Living Room Wall Decoration | Décor Items | Gift Items (Multicolour) (Set of 5) View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
JDX Fancy Cushion Cover for Living Room and Sofa, 8074_Brown View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
AEROHAVEN Set Of 5 Abstract Decorative Hand Made Jute Throw/Pillow Cushion Covers - (Multicolor, 16 Inch X 16 Inch), 175 tc View Details
|
₹285
|
|
|
STITCHNEST Unique Cute Elephant Cartoon Blue Printed Canvas Cotton Cushion Covers, Set of 5 (16 x 16 Inches) View Details
|
₹378
|
|
|
Clasiko Cotton Cushion Covers Set of 2; 16x16 Inches; Multicolor Peacock View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
DECOMIZER Jacquard Weaved Geomteric Cushion Covers 16 Inch X 16 Inch Set Of 5 Ethnic Motifs Cushion Covers,Design- Star,Color- Beige, 240 tc View Details
|
₹563
|
|
|
The Purple Tree Cute Cloud Moon Star Cot Cushion with Crown (Pack of 3, 16x16 inch, Velvet) Kids Cushion, Soft Toy, Soft Plush Pillow, cot Cushion, Nursery décor, Baby Cushion View Details
|
₹629
|
|
|
haus & kinder Cotton 210 TC Decorative Embroidered Cushion Cover | Knitted Decorative Bubble Knit Cushion Cover for Sofa Living Room | 16Inch X 16Inch | Bubble Stone View Details
|
₹749
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹908
|
|
|
OZONE CARPET Handmade Tuffted Pure Woollen Thick Geometrical Carpet for Living Room and Bedroom with 1.4 Inch Pile Height Size 2 x 6 feet Multi New Csvdff View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
INDIAN ORIENTAL RUGS Hand Tufted Carpet Beautiful Floral Design Export Quality for Living Room-Bedroom & Hall (Multi A, 4 X 6 Feet) View Details
|
₹5,555
|
|
|
SWEET HOMES. Super Ultra Soft Shaggy Handcrafted Anti Skid Silk Touch Carpet, Size 3X5 Feet Colour, Peach/Grey/Ivory View Details
|
₹2,374
|
|
|
OZONE CARPET Handmade Woollen Loop Pile Carpet for Living Room Bedroom & Hall Size 2 x 6 feet (60X180 cm) White & Black View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
HOMADORN Handmade Sustainable Printed Modern Dhurrie/Rugs/Carpet Recycled Fabric for Living Room/Bedside Runner for Enhanced Decor (3 feet x 5 feet) View Details
|
₹929
|
|
|
Kashish Rugs Carpet for Hall Modern Multicolour Area Rug Microfiber Soft Plush Fluffy Shaggy Carpets for Living Room & Bedroom Fur Rug Small Carpet 3x5 Feet, rectangular View Details
|
₹2,590
|
|
|
Super Soft Shaggy Rugs Fluffy Carpets, Indoor Modern Plush Area Rugs For Living Room Bedroom Kids Room, Upgrade Anti Skid Durable Rectangular Fuzzy Rug (Beige, 3 X 5 Feet), Large Rectangle View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
ishro home Polyester Premium Rectangular Shape Carpets For Living Room/Rugs For Living Room, Fluffy And Soft Shaggy Carpet Floor Mat (2X5Fts, Beige) View Details
|
₹1,349
|
|
