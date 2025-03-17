Menu Explore
Home furnishing on Amazon at up to 60% off: Get bedsheets, curtains, carpets, kids' furnishing and more

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Mar 17, 2025 01:00 PM IST

Light fabrics like cotton bring comfort, while soothing colours refresh any space. Simple budget-friendly changes in home furnishing can revamp your home.

Cortina 100% Cotton, Bohemian Tasseled Boho Print, Room Darkening Curtains for Window (with Back Tabs) - 5 Feet, Teal, 1 Piece (Length 150 cm) View Details checkDetails

₹574

Saral Home Chevron Designer Cotton Abstract Curtains | Grommet Curtains | Curtains for Living Room/Bedroom with Eyelets Ring | Room Darkening Door Curtains (Grey, 4X7 Feet, 2 PC) View Details checkDetails

₹1,139

Haus & Kinder Double Size Bedsheets for Bed, 186 TC, 100% Cotton Bed Sheet for Queen Size Bed with 2 Pillow Covers, Bedsheet with Lilac Dream Design View Details checkDetails

₹959

₹630

₹499

₹187

LINENWALAS 300 Thread Count Fitted Sheet Set,Softest Long Staple 100% Cotton Ultra Soft Fitted Sheet with Pillowcase - Single,Shabby Sage Floral View Details checkDetails

₹539

Värde 210 TC Double Bedsheet with Pillow Cover 2 | 100% Cotton Bedsheet for Winter | Handloom Cotton Bedsheets for Double Bed | All Season Comfort | Size (90X100 Inches, 7.5 x 8.3 Feet, Parrot Green) View Details checkDetails

₹798

ishro home 3 x 5 Feet 3D Jet Multi Printed 3D Jet Vintage Persian Carpet Rug Runner and Carpets for Bedroom/Living Area/Home with Anti Slip Backing (3x5 ft, Crystals) View Details checkDetails

₹899

Habere India-All the Cultures Fabricating India Jute Carpet for Living Room, Jute Floor Mat, Rugs for Living Room, Jute Centre Table Carpet (Jute + White, 4 * 6 Rectangular) View Details checkDetails

₹2,079

₹2,498

₹1,395

₹19,999.2

₹7,160.07

₹849

₹949

COZY FURNISH Super Soft Brushed Microfiber Cotton Single Dohar 57X87(Inches) Flannel Dohar Throws for Bed,AC Dohar,Lahariya Fabric Edging/Piping Bed Dohar, Micro multi View Details checkDetails

₹598

₹1,449

VAS COLLECTIONS Premium Plush Summer Single Bed Dohar/AC Blanket | 200 GSM Reversible Lightweight Cozy Soft for Bed, Sofa, Couch, Travel & Camping| 225x150 cm - Pink View Details checkDetails

₹599

₹849

Sivya Polyester By Home Micro Filled Shape Cute Cushion For Kids (Elephant), Off-White View Details checkDetails

₹521

As the seasons change, so should your home. Summer calls for fabrics that breathe, like cotton, and colours that bring a sense of calm. Switching to soft pastels, light blues, and earthy tones can instantly transform any space. It’s not just about aesthetics; lighter fabrics improve airflow, making your home feel cooler.

Soft cotton fabrics and pastel shades create a breezy, calming vibe, perfect for a budget-friendly summer home refresh with the best picks for home furnishings.
Refreshing your home doesn’t mean spending a fortune. Simple home furnishing updates like changing cushion covers, using sheer curtains, or adding indoor plants can make a big difference. Rearranging furniture and decluttering also help create a more open and relaxing atmosphere. You can achieve a fresh, inviting space with thoughtful choices without stretching your budget. This summer, embrace a lighter, soothing home environment that feels both stylish and comfortable.

Curtains for your home

Light, airy curtains can change the feel of your space. Soft cotton or sheer fabrics let in natural light while keeping things cool. A fresh colour palette brings calm vibes. Look for budget-friendly home furnishing options to refresh your space. Small changes like new curtains can make your home feel new without spending too much.

Top picks for you

Cotton bedsheets for a comfortable summer

Stay cool this summer with breathable cotton bedsheets. Soft, lightweight fabric absorbs moisture, keeping you comfortable on warm nights. Choose soothing pastels or nature-inspired prints for a fresh look. With great Amazon offers, upgrading your bedding is easy and affordable. A simple swap can bring both comfort and style to your bedroom.

Top picks for you

Carpets for living room


A well-chosen carpet adds warmth and style to your living room. Soft textures feel cozy underfoot, while neutral or pastel shades create a calming effect. Look for lightweight options that are easy to clean. The Amazon sale is the perfect time to get a stylish upgrade without spending too much. A fresh carpet can transform your space instantly.

Top picks for you

AC blankets for kids


Give your little ones a cozy sleep with soft AC blankets. Lightweight yet warm, they keep kids snug without overheating. Fun prints and gentle colours make bedtime more inviting. Keep an eye on Amazon offers for budget-friendly options. A comfortable blanket means better sleep, making summer nights easier for both kids and parents.

Top picks for you

Cushions for kids' rooms 


Bright, playful cushions add fun to any kids' room. Soft fabrics and cute prints make spaces more inviting. Choose colours that match their theme, from dreamy pastels to vibrant hues. With home furnishing updates like this, you can refresh their space affordably. New cushions are a simple way to bring comfort and style to their room.

 

Top picks for you

Amazon offers; Home furnishings: FAQs

  • How can I find the best Amazon offers on home furnishings?

    Keep an eye on daily deals, festive sales, and lightning discounts. Subscribing to Amazon newsletters and checking the deals section helps you grab the best prices.

  • Are home furnishings on Amazon good quality?

    Yes, Amazon offers a wide range of trusted brands with customer reviews. Always check ratings, material details, and return policies before purchasing.

  • Can I return home furnishing items bought during Amazon offers?

    Most home furnishing products come with a return or replacement policy. Check the product page for specific return conditions before buying.

  • Do Amazon offers include discounts on all home furnishing categories?

    Discounts vary, but you can find great deals on curtains, bedsheets, carpets, cushions, and more during Amazon sales and special promotions.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
