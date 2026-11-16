Masaba Gupta shares glimpse of meeting with Anna Wintour, both serve stylish looks

Designer, entrepreneur and actor Masaba Gupta met fashion icon Anna Wintour and shared a glimpse of their meeting on her Instagram story. Anna served as the editor-in-chief of American Vogue from 1988 until 2025. The duo made a stylish pair in the picture, with their contrasting outfit complementing each other beautifully. Let's take a closer look at their ensembles.
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Masaba
Masaba wore a black double-breasted blazer with broad lapels, structured shoulders and a tapered waist, layered over a simple white crew-neck top. She paired it with dark blue wide-leg jeans for a smart-casual look. Masaba accessorised with gold-toned earrings and a small black handbag, leaving her hair loose for a relaxed finish. The ensemble balanced sharp tailoring with laid-back denim. It exudes a polished yet effortless style.
Anna{{/usCountry}}
Masaba wore a black double-breasted blazer with broad lapels, structured shoulders and a tapered waist, layered over a simple white crew-neck top. She paired it with dark blue wide-leg jeans for a smart-casual look. Masaba accessorised with gold-toned earrings and a small black handbag, leaving her hair loose for a relaxed finish. The ensemble balanced sharp tailoring with laid-back denim. It exudes a polished yet effortless style.
Anna{{/usCountry}}
Anna, in contrast, chose a vibrant ensemble, wearing a long, flowing shirt dress with multicoloured stripes in powder blue, mustard yellow, red, and brown. She accessorised with layered statement necklaces and oversized sunglasses, sporting her signature bob with a fringe. The colourful stripes and bold jewellery gave her look a maximalist style, contrasting with Masaba's chic, minimalist styling.
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