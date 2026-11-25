The Miss Universe 2026 winner has been announced. 27-year-old Jennifer Barreto from Puerto Rico won the 75th edition of the pageant in her home country. Representing San Sebastián, Jennifer secured the title on November 25, 2026 as reigning Miss Universe Fatima Bosch of Mexico crowned her successor.

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Also Read | Miss Universe 2026: India's Kaziah Liz Mejo's Miss Universe journey comes to an end as she fails to qualify for Top 12

The Miss Universe 2026 finale

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While Jennifer took home the crown, Dominican Republic's Melissa Nunez was named the first runner-up, while Venezuela's Clara Vegas Goetz finished as the second runner-up. The Top 5 finalists included the Philippines, New Zealand, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico. With Jennifer's victory, Puerto Rico has now won the Miss Universe crown six times.

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The finale question

{{^usCountry}} In the final round, each finalist was asked the same question: “What does the world need most from its leaders right now?” The Miss Universe winner's answer to the question was, “I believe the world needs leaders who are professionally empathetic. We live in a world where we often judge and question others, but a leader should stand up for their values, set an example, and raise the bar.” Who is Jennifer Barreto? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the final round, each finalist was asked the same question: “What does the world need most from its leaders right now?” The Miss Universe winner's answer to the question was, “I believe the world needs leaders who are professionally empathetic. We live in a world where we often judge and question others, but a leader should stand up for their values, set an example, and raise the bar.” Who is Jennifer Barreto? {{/usCountry}}

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At 27 years old, Jennifer Barreto brings an impressive profile that extends far beyond pageantry. According to Halo, she is married and the proud mother of 7-year-old girl, Penélope. She is one of the few recent pageant winners balancing motherhood with a demanding professional career. She holds two master's degrees, one in psychology and another in clinical social work. She also serves as a prevention specialist for the US Army Department of Defence.

India out in the Top 12

Meanwhile, India's Kaziah Liz Mejo was eliminated from the 75th Miss Universe pageant. She reached the Top 30 in Puerto Rico but did not advance to the Top 12. She won the 2026 Miss Universe India crown in August this year, becoming the first woman from Kerala to hold the title.

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Kaziah made it to the Miss Universe Top 30 but failed to qualify for the Top 12. The contestants included in the Top 12 are from Chile, the Dominican Republic, the United States, New Zealand, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Philippines, Colombia, Nicaragua, Venezuela, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and France.