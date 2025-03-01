Myntra Birthday Bash Sale: Get up to 70% off on lipsticks, kajal, eyeliners, concealers and other makeup products

Let’s admit it, ladies! We have some sort of love affair with those dozens of lipsticks and kohl pencils and eyeliners lying in our drawer, and our heart would want more. If you have similar feelings, then, we have good news for you. Myntra is celebrating its birthday bash, and we cannot keep calm about it. Myntra birthday bash has already begun today and will give all the fashion fiestas to buy their favourite makeup products across brands like Maybelline, MAC, Bobbi Brown, Sugar, and more at up to 70% off. Myntra birthday blast: up to 70% off on makeup

So, be it your favourite shade of lipstick, kajal, eyeliner, mascara, or foundation, Myntra birthday bash is then the perfect reason to buy them. No time to find the right one to add to your kitty? Worry not, we did the homework for you. We have listed some of the best makeup products that you can get at up to 70% off on Myntra.

Lipsticks at up to 70% off

We ladies have some special connection with lipsticks, lip glosses, and balms and of course, for all the right reasons. Just one glide of a nourishing lipstick is enough to give us a sassy and sensual look. Plus, the intense colour payoff you get is class apart. So, even if there are dozens of lipsticks and lip shades lying in our dresser, we won’t mind adding a few more. Which is why, Myntra is giving up to 70% off on the wide assortment of lipsticks, lip balms, lip glosses, and much more. What’s more, you get to choose from renowned and loved brands like Maybelline, Lakme, Colorbar, Swiss Beauty, Sugar, Bobbi Brown and plenty more. To know more about the deal, check out the link below:

Kajals at up to 40% off

When it comes to eye makeup, kajal or kohl pencils add their own charm to our eyes. A single swipe of a kajal can make your eye makeup stand out like crazy. Plus, the pigmented eyes are a cherry on the cake too. Pick a smudge-proof kajal, and you don’t have to worry about its reapplication, be it your normal office day or a brunch with family and friends. To help you choose the right kajal, we have curated this list of the highly pigmented kajals for your eye makeup that too at up to 40% off. Check out the list below:

Eyeliners and mascaras at up to 50% off

Eyeliners and mascaras are essential eye makeup products that keep you look stand out. Be it a winged eyeliner for the late hour parties, or just a simple swipe for a casual hangout with friends, you can ace your entire look with the right eyeliner. Mascaras also assure that you get voluminous lashes that would further add more volume to your eyes. Furthermore, you can ditch the boring black and add the sassy and chique greens and blues to your kitty. To pick the right one for your eyes, we have done that homework for you. Take a cue from our list of the best eyeliners and mascaras below to ace your look.

Eyeshadows at up to 50% off

Eyeshadows for eyes are like a little black dress when it comes to fashion! We won’t wear it daily, but we need it in our closet. Similarly, those eyeshadow shades are a must-haves in our beauty arsenal, even if we are not using them daily. With Myntra’s Birthday bash, you can actually choose to keep different eyeshadow shades for different occasions. Keep a shimmery or smokey shade for your late night parties, while a subtle shade can match your attire while you’re bossing around in the office. Keep a hint of pink or red in your kitty to ace the wedding season, too. Brands like Makeup Revolution, Maybelline, Swiss Beauty, and more are available during the Myntra Sale.

Foundations and primers at up to 40% off

Foundations and primers are like the base for your makeup that is applied before you actually apply anything else on your face. These help you keep the makeup stay put throughout the day, either heading for a party with your favourite pals or going for a coffee date. You can prevent your makeup from melting when you apply the right amount of foundation or primer before lathering it with your other makeup products. During the Myntra birthday bash, you can avail yourself up to 40% off on primers and foundations from brands like Maybelline, MAC, Lakme, Deborah, L’Oreal, Swiss Beauty, and more.

Compact and concealers at up to 35% off

Hide your blemishes away with the concealers and compacts from Myntra during the Myntra Birthday Bash and expect a discount of up to 35%. Compacts also creates a flawless base for makeup and mattifies your skin, hides the appearance of pores, fine lines, and blemishes. A compact also helps in resisting humidity and sweat and so, it is definitely a must-have for every beauty and makeup enthusiast. You can choose to buy from brands like Maybelline, L’Oreal, Swiss Beauty, Recode, L.A girl, MAC, Lakme, and many more.

Nail polishes at up to 30% off

Spring season is here, and it's time to flaunt your poppy and breezy nail shades. Be it a matte nail paint, a glossy one, shimmery nail polish, or nail polishes that show nail art, Myntra has it all. To ace your poppy look, you can get up to 30% off on nail polishes during the Myntra birthday bash. Pick from Lakme, OPI, Maybelline, Colorbar, Revlon, and more for those perfectly manicured nails. So, add a few to your kitty, and thank us later for those savings.

FAQ on Makeup products: How do I choose the right foundation shade? To find the right foundation shade: Test on your jawline – It should blend seamlessly with your neck. Consider your undertone – Warm (yellow/golden), cool (pink/blue), or neutral (mix of both). Check in natural light – Artificial lighting can be misleading.

How do I make my makeup last longer? Use primer before foundation. Set with translucent powder or setting spray. Opt for long-wearing formulas.

What’s the best way to remove makeup? Micellar water for light makeup. Oil-based cleansers for waterproof makeup. Double cleansing (oil + gentle face wash) for thorough removal.

What’s the best way to apply eyeshadow? Use light shades as a base. Apply medium shades in the crease. Add darker shades to the outer corners for depth. Blend well to avoid harsh lines.

How do I prevent my lipstick from fading? Exfoliate & moisturize lips beforehand. Use lip liner as a base. Apply lipstick in layers, blotting in between. Set with a light dusting of powder or setting spray.

