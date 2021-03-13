IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Priyanka Chopra Jonas sizzles in all red Balenciaga for Nick Jonas' Spaceman
Priyanka Chopra Jonas(Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas(Instagram)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sizzles in all red Balenciaga for Nick Jonas' Spaceman

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked absolutely gorgeous in the images that have her walking around a suburban neighbourhood, her Balenciaga ensemble featured a tight-fitted one-shouldered bodice, matching red gloves that went all the way till her shoulders and a flowing train.
READ FULL STORY
By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:36 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is always in the news, if its not her interview with Oprah or promotions for her many ventures, then its for her many on point fashion forward looks. And most recently The White Tiger actor is making waves all over social media for her stunning all red look for husband, musician Nick Jonas' latest album Spaceman in which The Sky Is Pink actor makes an appearance. Sharing images of herself in the sizzling all red look, Priyanka also shared some images from a party in celebration of the Spaceman album and wrote in the caption, "Congratulations Nick..I know how personal this one is to you and I’m so grateful for how you constantly show me your love. This album is a piece of art. And most of all...A BANGER! I love you." She shared asking the world to check it out.


Priyanka looked absolutely gorgeous in the images that have her walking around a suburban neighbourhood, her Balenciaga ensemble featured a tight-fitted one-shouldered bodice, matching red gloves that went all the way till her shoulders and a flowing train that followed the actor as she posed for the shutterbugs. The outfit also featured fitted tights that disappeared into the Quantico stars matching, bright red pumps. PeeCee's look was styled by Law Roach. Priyanka's makeup, done by make-up artist Nikki, included a deep red lip colour, bronzed up face and brownish broze eye lids. Priyanka, who has been sporting short hair of late, wore a long, dark hair piece and her do featured waves and feathered bangs that framed the Quantico star's face perfectly.


Nick Jonas' video has the singer playing an astronaut in a dyspotian looking world and some frames have images of Priyanka as well as holograms showing the actor dancing as Nick dances. Fans couldn't help gushing over the couple and video, one fan commented, "I loved it. Priyanka featured was the cutest thing ever." While another noted, "He doesn't even need to hire no models for his video clips no more. Priyanka got his back."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Priyanka Chopra Jonas(Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas(Instagram)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sizzles in all red Balenciaga for Nick Jonas' Spaceman

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked absolutely gorgeous in the images that have her walking around a suburban neighbourhood, her Balenciaga ensemble featured a tight-fitted one-shouldered bodice, matching red gloves that went all the way till her shoulders and a flowing train.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Summers are here and the shorts are out. There are many ways to style a pair of shorts, you can keep them casual or add boardroom aesthetic to it, everything goes. To help us out with this, Malaika Arora and Parineeti Chopra are showcasing two of the many ways it can be done.(Varinder Chawla)
Summers are here and the shorts are out. There are many ways to style a pair of shorts, you can keep them casual or add boardroom aesthetic to it, everything goes. To help us out with this, Malaika Arora and Parineeti Chopra are showcasing two of the many ways it can be done.(Varinder Chawla)
lifestyle

It's all about shorts: Malaika and Parineeti beat the heat in fabulous outfits

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:55 PM IST
  • Scorching summers are here and it is time to get those stunning shorts out. There are various ways to style shorts and Malaika Arora is telling us how to look sassy in them whereas, Parineeti Chopra's outfit is all about the modern boardroom aesthetic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kim Kardashian(Instagram)
Kim Kardashian(Instagram)
fashion

Focus on you, advises Kim Kardashian in stunning bikini pictures post divorce

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Sharing a sheer sunkissed photo of herself, the beauty mogul was dressed in a tiny brown bikini while flaunting her perfectly toned figure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Masaba Gupta as a Sabyasachi bride(Instagram)
Masaba Gupta as a Sabyasachi bride(Instagram)
fashion

Arrogant, unapologetic about my brown skin: Masaba Gupta preaches self love

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:59 PM IST
In another video from the shoot, Masaba Gupta can be seen flaunting her very real looking skin with slight scars on her cheeks, posting the video, the designer wrote, "Your scars will show you the way. Mine have shown me the way."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tara Sutaris in new photo shoot(Instagram/ tarasutaria)
Tara Sutaris in new photo shoot(Instagram/ tarasutaria)
fashion

Sunkissed Tara Sutaria is all about catching those rays in new photoshoot

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:07 PM IST
  • Tara Sutaria recently shared a glimpse from a photoshoot in which the actor can be seen wearing a crop top teamed with a pair of olive green lowers and enjoying the golden hour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manushi Chhillar in quirky athleisure(Instagram/ manushi_chhillar)
Manushi Chhillar in quirky athleisure(Instagram/ manushi_chhillar)
fashion

Manushi Chhillar takes style game up a notch in bodysuit and pants worth 20k

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:30 AM IST
  • For a recent shoot, Miss World Manushi Chhillar showed us the correct way to add a quirky vibe to athleiusre. The actor wore a stunning latex bodysuit with a pair of high-waisted pyjama style pants and we are a fan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor in sheer feather dress(Instagram/janhvikapoor)
Janhvi Kapoor in sheer feather dress(Instagram/janhvikapoor)
fashion

Janhvi Kapoor in sheer feather mini dress will steal your breath away, pics

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:29 AM IST
  • For a recent shoot, Janhvi Kapoor donned a sheer embellished feather dress and made our hearts skip a beat. The actor who is currently flying high on the success of her film Roohi, is the upcoming fashionista that everyone needs to lookout for.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Sloper shirt (Photo: Instagram/NOONOO)
The Sloper shirt (Photo: Instagram/NOONOO)
fashion

Future of bespoke tailoring post pandemic 

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:19 AM IST
Covid has adversely impacted luxury retail in India with so many big ticket names shutting shops
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif(Instagram)
Katrina Kaif(Instagram)
fashion

Katrina Kaif blushes in pink sweater as she preaches simple way to being happy

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:21 PM IST
The Tiger Zinda Hai actor shared a photo of herself beaming in a pale pink sweater and light blue denims, her dark hair in loose waves, Katrina skipped the accessories and opted for a natural, dewy look for her face.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alexi McCammond(Instagram)
Alexi McCammond(Instagram)
fashion

Post Alexi McCammond's racist tweet outcry, Ulta Beauty pauses Teen Vogue ads

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:39 PM IST
A major advertiser at Teen Vogue, the retailer Ulta Beauty, has paused ad spending at the Conde Nast publication amid a growing outcry over anti-Asian tweets by the site's new editor in chief, Alexi McCammond.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ileana D'Cruz and Sophie Choudry were recently snapped in Mumbai. Both the actors showed us how to incorporate quirky bodysuits in casual every day looks.(Varinder Chawla)
Ileana D'Cruz and Sophie Choudry were recently snapped in Mumbai. Both the actors showed us how to incorporate quirky bodysuits in casual every day looks.(Varinder Chawla)
lifestyle

Ileana D'Cruz and Sophie Choudry show how to style bodysuits with casual demins

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:00 PM IST
  • Ileana D'Cruz and Sophie Choudry were snapped in Mumbai nailing the bodysuit with casual denims combo. While Ileana chose the black and blue colour combination, Sophie went for the classic white and blue look. We love both the attires, what do you think?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samiksha Pednekar(Instagram)
Samiksha Pednekar(Instagram)
fashion

Samiksha Pednekar plays demure modern bride in sequinned Manish Malhotra

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Samiksha Pednekar looked ever the radiant, modern bride as she donned on the classic Manish Malhotra sequinned saree in a subtle green colour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hugo Boss had already made the shift toward casual clothing even before customers switched suits and ties for tracksuits when lockdowns forced them to work from home.(Unsplash)
Hugo Boss had already made the shift toward casual clothing even before customers switched suits and ties for tracksuits when lockdowns forced them to work from home.(Unsplash)
fashion

Smarter dressing in store for Hugo Boss as lockdowns lift

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Hugo Boss expects its business will continue to suffer in the first quarter but forecast a gradual recovery from April as people buy new clothes when they emerge from lockdowns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty in dabu print skirt and crop top(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty in dabu print skirt and crop top(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
fashion

Shilpa Shetty is feeling pink in dabu print crop top and skirt worth 20k

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:19 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty recently shared images of herself wearing a beautiful pink and white dabu print crop top and skirt set. Since the shooting of her dance reality show began, the actor has been serving us some mind blowing sartorial moments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara shares the story behind her famous co-ord set(Varinder Chawla)
Kiara shares the story behind her famous co-ord set(Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Kiara Advani's famous lime yellow athleisure set was a gift, has a special story

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:35 AM IST
  • Kiara Advani was recently snapped in Mumbai outside her dance class. It was her outfit that garnered a lot of attention. The actor took to her social media and revealed that the co-ord set is special to her because it was a gift from her dad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP