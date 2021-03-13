Priyanka Chopra Jonas sizzles in all red Balenciaga for Nick Jonas' Spaceman
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is always in the news, if its not her interview with Oprah or promotions for her many ventures, then its for her many on point fashion forward looks. And most recently The White Tiger actor is making waves all over social media for her stunning all red look for husband, musician Nick Jonas' latest album Spaceman in which The Sky Is Pink actor makes an appearance. Sharing images of herself in the sizzling all red look, Priyanka also shared some images from a party in celebration of the Spaceman album and wrote in the caption, "Congratulations Nick..I know how personal this one is to you and I’m so grateful for how you constantly show me your love. This album is a piece of art. And most of all...A BANGER! I love you." She shared asking the world to check it out.
Priyanka looked absolutely gorgeous in the images that have her walking around a suburban neighbourhood, her Balenciaga ensemble featured a tight-fitted one-shouldered bodice, matching red gloves that went all the way till her shoulders and a flowing train that followed the actor as she posed for the shutterbugs. The outfit also featured fitted tights that disappeared into the Quantico stars matching, bright red pumps. PeeCee's look was styled by Law Roach. Priyanka's makeup, done by make-up artist Nikki, included a deep red lip colour, bronzed up face and brownish broze eye lids. Priyanka, who has been sporting short hair of late, wore a long, dark hair piece and her do featured waves and feathered bangs that framed the Quantico star's face perfectly.
Nick Jonas' video has the singer playing an astronaut in a dyspotian looking world and some frames have images of Priyanka as well as holograms showing the actor dancing as Nick dances. Fans couldn't help gushing over the couple and video, one fan commented, "I loved it. Priyanka featured was the cutest thing ever." While another noted, "He doesn't even need to hire no models for his video clips no more. Priyanka got his back."
