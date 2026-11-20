Rihanna is giving fashion a whole new meaning with her latest appearance, and this time, she has her little one joining her in the spotlight. The Grammy-winning singer has teamed up with her 14-month-old daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, for Dior’s Lady Dior 2027 campaign. The mother-daughter duo made a stylish statement in coordinated black leather jackets. (Also read: Taylor Swift lights up the 2026 CMA Awards red carpet in striking sunshine-yellow gown as she makes her much-awaited return )

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Unveiled on November 19, the campaign features a series of photographs capturing Rihanna and Rocki in adorable matching looks. While Rihanna brings her signature edgy glamour, little Rocki makes her debut in a Dior advertising campaign in an equally adorable miniature version of the ensemble.

Rihanna’s edgy yet chic look

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Rihanna kept things cool in an oversized black leather jacket, which added a bold, edgy touch to her campaign look. She paired it with a sheer black skirt, creating an interesting contrast between the structured leather and the soft, fluid fabric.

In one of the campaign photographs, Rihanna is seen sitting with her legs stretched out, while a pale pink mini Lady Dior bag with gold hardware rests beside her. The soft pink accessory adds a delicate pop of colour against the all-black ensemble.

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Little Rocki steals the spotlight in matching outfit

{{^usCountry}} Making her campaign debut, Rocki Irish looked adorable in a miniature black leather jacket that matched her mother’s outfit. She wore it over a white onesie, keeping the styling simple and comfortable. In one photograph, she is seen sitting on Rihanna’s lap, looking towards the camera with her hand raised near her face. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Making her campaign debut, Rocki Irish looked adorable in a miniature black leather jacket that matched her mother’s outfit. She wore it over a white onesie, keeping the styling simple and comfortable. In one photograph, she is seen sitting on Rihanna’s lap, looking towards the camera with her hand raised near her face. {{/usCountry}}

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Another black-and-white campaign frame captures a tender moment between the mother and daughter, with Rihanna holding Rocki close and kissing her forehead.

All about the Lady Dior campaign

The Lady Dior 2027 campaign was photographed by Sam Rock under the creative direction of Jonathan Anderson. The accompanying campaign film was directed by Melina Matsoukas and features Fela Kuti’s track Lady.

Sharing her thoughts on the campaign, Rihanna said, “A lady is a prism. In a way that light shines through a prism and becomes multidimensional, and every colour performs at a different angle. There's no one way to truly define us.”

Through this campaign, the singer celebrates the many dimensions of womanhood, highlighting how women cannot be defined by a single identity or expression.

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