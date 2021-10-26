Taking the sustainability route to spruce up your space

Festive season is upon us - amid attending cards parties, puja functions, food comas, poker nights and making that customary trip to gift goodies to our loved ones, it is that time of the year when we all start preparing our homes for the festivities. With the festival of light around the corner, most people look forward to spruce up their home to make it look clean and fresh. Indeed, the focus this year is on minimising wastage, recycling and embracing sustainability.

“The festive season is upon us and so are the preparations to make them a beautiful and memorable affair. Festivals are the perfect time to host our loved ones, and if the same can be done in a sustainable style, nothing like it. Timeless home décor pieces that are made in sustainable material like wood and bamboo, can be perfect for this and every season,” say duo Divyansh Sanklecha and Vipul Pirgal, Founders, Curio Casa.

Small changes can make all the difference in reducing our environmental footprint during the festive break. Shopping smart, utilising the latest technology and thinking about traceability is key. “Our technologically integrated factory helps us reduce wastage and make it more sustainable. We strongly support #VocalForLocal which is why we source wood products from local suppliers that help us reduce our carbon footprint. The materials we use, especially adhesives and colours, have limited impact on the environment,” says Yash Kela, Founder, Arrivae, that deals in manufacturing made-to-order furniture.

With biophilic interior design a rage in 2021, our love for nature has just increased manifold, thanks to the pandemic. For the uninitiated, it means incorporating nature into our indoor environment. The design focuses on creating a calming space with a visual connection with nature while improving wellbeing, health and productivity. Try using bowls, pans, and even old coffee pots as planters.

“Biophilic decor is one of the easiest and pocket-friendly ways to incorporate an environmentally sustainable and visually aesthetic arrangement for the festive season. Indoor plants bring in the verdant hue that lifts up the overall ambience. These green splashes can be scattered around the living spaces in beautiful terracotta planters or brass pots, set in clusters or as a solitary element. The earthen pots represent the traditions and ground the space for Indian festivities,” say Disha Bhavsar and Shivani Ajmera, Co-Founders and Principal Designers, Quirk Studio.

Ashish Dhingra, founder, Obsessions, a home furnishing brand says, “My personal favourite decoratives are indoor plants with clay pots and vases. They help in elevating the mood, colour and vibe of the place, plus adding wallhanging made of jute and cotton will add a lot of soft neutral tone to the home. Considerable investment should be done in different furnishings like sustainable rugs and high-grade quality wooden furniture as they maintain their charm for a longer period.”

If you are one of those who is looking for a new centerpiece? Or an extra string of lights? Hold on! Rather than buying new, see what all you have already. It’s a fun and gratifying way to reuse existing items and make new memories.

“Choosing pieces that are sustainable but also classic and evergreen is the trick to investing in décor pieces. When invested smartly, the same pieces can be used for various occasions in various ways with just a little bit of jazzing up. The variables you can apply would be flowers, placements and décor props,” add Sanklecha and Pirgal.

Inculcate light and colour through gold and silver candle holders, pillar candles, diyas and pendant lights to add dynamic character to a home. Opt for natural fibers and dyes when possible like jute, hemp, organic cotton and linen) and look for recycled/reclaimed materials as well. Earthen ware and clayware add a different charm to the house and should be incorporated to give an elegant touch. Higher quality soy candles won’t emit harmful toxins, and they will also last longer than conventional candles, meaning they’ll also save you from buying new candles often. “Minimalistic elements can be easily reused and never fail to stir evident transformations that bring in the festive expression,” add Bhavsar and Ajmera.

Time to spruce up your home. Diwali is just around the corner.