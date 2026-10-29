Tried and tested: I wore an all-white farshi salwar suit inspired by Sridevi's Chandni look

I am someone who is incredibly filmy, and I was recently rewatching Sridevi's Chandni and was in complete awe when I saw her in an all-white outfit. I knew I had to recreate it. So, for one of the Durga Puja pandals, I decided to wear a similar kind of all-white look. Since farshi salwars are trending like crazy right now, I decided to give them a shot and paired mine with a white chikankari kurta.

I styled my white chikankari kurta and farshi salwar with silver jewellery and smoky eyes for a Durga Puja pandal

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

I completed the outfit with silver jewellery, including jhumkas and a nose ring, and went for smoky eye makeup to add some oomph. Silver Kolhapuri sandals tied the whole look together.

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Was I heading to a Durga Puja pandal or auditioning for a slow-motion entry in a Yash Raj film? Honestly, a little bit of both.

My experience wearing an all-white farshi salwar suit

My experience wearing an all-white farshi salwar suit

1. Comfort check: It felt like wearing my PJs

The first thing I noticed about this outfit was how lightweight it felt. I had expected the farshi salwar's generous silhouette to feel like a lot of fabric to manage, but the outfit was surprisingly breezy. In fact, it felt almost like wearing my pyjamas, which is not a comparison I make lightly when talking about festive dressing.

I did not have to adjust it even once. No repeatedly pulling at the fabric, checking whether the bottoms had shifted or interrupting what I was doing to fix my outfit. The silhouette stayed manageable throughout my outing, making the experience much more comfortable than I had anticipated.

That is a big plus for an outfit you plan to wear to a Durga Puja pandal, where you may be walking around, standing for a while and moving between different areas. Looking dressed up is lovely; being able to enjoy the occasion without constantly fussing over your clothes is even better.

My verdict on comfort: This was a win. The lightweight, breezy feel and the fact that I did not need to adjust the outfit made it feel easy to wear, rather than like a high-maintenance festive ensemble.

2. The all-white dilemma: Gorgeous, but I was nervous about getting it dirty

My one concern was the colour. An all-white outfit looks elegant and makes a statement without needing much embellishment, but it also makes you acutely aware of every surface you sit on and every accidental brush against a wall or table.

I did find myself worrying about getting the outfit dirty. When you are wearing white to a crowded festive gathering, it is difficult not to think about dust, spills and the general chaos that comes with being out and about. The irony is that the very thing that makes the outfit look so striking is also what makes you a little more cautious while wearing it.

Still, I would not let that put you off trying an all-white ethnic look. Just be a little mindful of where you sit, keep an eye on the hem around dusty surfaces and check the care label before washing a chikankari garment. If you are someone who tends to worry about stains, carrying a small stain-removal wipe for emergencies may offer some peace of mind, although you should always test cleaning products carefully and follow the garment's care instructions.

My verdict on the colour: White is worth the effort for the overall effect, but this is one outfit where you may find yourself being more careful than usual.

3. The styling: White chikankari, silver jewellery and smoky eyes

I chose a white chikankari kurta to complement the farshi salwar. The delicate embroidery added texture to the monochromatic outfit, while the longer kurta kept the overall look traditional. I liked that I did not need to introduce another colour to make the outfit interesting.

Silver jhumkas and a nose ring added a little edge to the softness of the white ensemble. I also chose smoky eye makeup because I wanted the look to have some drama. The silver Kolhapuris continued the metallic theme while keeping the footwear in step with the rest of the outfit.

For me, the styling worked because each element had a purpose. The chikankari brought the detail, the farshi salwar added volume, the silver accessories gave it personality and the smoky eyes delivered the oomph. It felt inspired by the dreamy world of Chandni without being a direct costume recreation.

4. Is a farshi salwar worth trying?

Based on my experience, I would recommend trying the silhouette if you enjoy traditional Indian wear but want something different from the usual straight pants, churidars or palazzos. My outfit felt light and breezy, and I did not have to adjust it during my outing, which made the style feel practical as well as visually interesting.

However, comfort can vary depending on the fabric, cut, length and fit of the particular set you buy. Before purchasing one, check the measurements and look closely at how the bottoms are constructed. Make sure the hem works with your footwear and that the fabric does not drag on the ground.

If you are drawn to the trend but prefer understated dressing, a simple kurta in the same colour can help balance the volume. You can then personalise the look with jewellery, footwear or makeup rather than relying on heavy embellishment.

Would I wear this look again?

Absolutely. My favourite part of this outfit was how comfortable it felt despite looking put-together. The lightweight, breezy feel reminded me of my PJs, and I did not have to adjust the salwar even once. For an outfit worn to a festive gathering, that is a pretty good combination.

The only thing I was conscious of was keeping the white fabric clean. But that small worry did not take away from how much I enjoyed the look.

If, like me, you love a little Bollywood nostalgia in your wardrobe, an all-white farshi salwar suit is one way to channel that mood without dressing head-to-toe like a film character. Add a chikankari kurta, silver jewellery and smoky eyes, and you have a look that feels classic, personal and just dramatic enough.

Farshi salwar suits on Amazon:

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My all-white farshi salwar suit outfit: FAQs How do you style an all-white farshi salwar suit for a festive occasion? Pair a white farshi salwar with a chikankari kurta, silver jhumkas, a nose ring and metallic Kolhapuri sandals. Smoky eye makeup adds definition, while keeping the outfit monochromatic creates an elegant, coordinated look.

How do you keep an all-white ethnic outfit clean during festivals? Be mindful of dusty surfaces, crowded areas and accidental spills. Check the garment's care label before washing, and avoid rubbing stains aggressively, particularly on delicate chikankari fabric.

What footwear goes well with a farshi salwar? Silver Kolhapuris, metallic flats and traditional juttis can complement a farshi salwar. Check the hem length with your chosen footwear to ensure the fabric does not drag on the ground or catch underfoot.

Is a farshi salwar comfortable to wear for long hours? In my experience, my farshi salwar felt lightweight and breezy, almost like wearing pyjamas. I did not have to adjust it even once during my outing. Comfort can vary depending on the fabric, fit and construction.

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