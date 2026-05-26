Wearing the same kurta again? 4 ways men can make ethnic wear look different

Men's ethnic wear can sometimes get repetitive. Around the festive season or during wedding ceremonies, many end up reaching for the same sequined kurta set again and again. But that is not where the outfit's potential ends. With the right styling, the same ethnic ensemble can be made to look different across occasions. The new addition of accessories or outerwear can aid in preventing a predictable look.



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Let's look at how you can keep your ethnic wear versatile and wear one outfit in different ways. The core is simple: make better use of what already exists in the wardrobe instead of buying a new outfit for every occasion. Who said it is expensive to be stylish? You just need to style well and see how the same outfit looks new on different occasions.

HT Lifestyle, in a chat with Mayank Jain, founder of Kalpraag, explored how ethnic wear can multitask for men, helping them style one outfit in different ways instead of reserving it for a single occasion. He shared simple tips on how layering, footwear, bottomwear, and accessories to transform the same ensemble across festive gatherings, wedding ceremonies and casual celebrations.

“For the longest time, ethnic menswear has been tied to the idea of single-use dressing—an outfit bought for one occasion and then pushed to the back of the wardrobe. This approach limits what traditional clothing is truly capable of,” he observed. Mayank also believed that occasion wear is changing, becoming lighter, more adaptable, and far more meaningful, where there is a mix, embracing traditional style with a contemporary way of styling.

“The shift is clear: investing in one strong outfit and unlocking multiple looks through styling, rather than seeing repetition as a compromise,” he added.

Here is a brief guide from the expert: