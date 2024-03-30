Easter traditions around the world: How Christians around the world celebrate easter

Easter 2024: Every year, Easter is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the world. One of the most auspicious days of Christianity, Easter reinstates the faith of victory of life over death and the promise of eternal life. It is believed that three days after Jesus Christ was crucified, he returned from the dead. After Jesus Christ was crucified, he was buried in his tomb. However, after three days, he rose from the dead and appeared in front of Mary Magdalene, one of his disciples. Easter is celebrated on the day Jesus Christ came back from the dead. Easter will be observed on March 31.(Unsplash)

Multiple traditions and rituals are followed by the Cristian community all over the world to observe Easter. Take a look at the traditions here.

Easter traditions around the world:

Kite Flying: The people of Bermuda celebrate Easter by flying kites. They make their own kites with a special tissue which makes a buzzing sound. They also have the annual kite flying festival on Good Friday.

Murder mystery reading: Påskekrimmen is the Norwegian tradition of reading murder mystery and crime thrillers on the day of easter. Many people across the world follow this tradition. Even TV channels and publishers focus on broadcasting murder mystery stories on this day. Milk manufacturers print murder mystery and crime thrillers on milk cartons.

Water fighting: Polish people celebrate Easter by having a water fight among each other. This is a fun way of observing the special day.

Clay pot throwing: In the Greek island of Corfu, sharp at 11 SM on Easter morning, people follow the tradition of throwing clay pots from their balconies. This dates back to the tradition when people used to discard useless and old items to get the house ready for New Year. It is believed that the sound of the breaking pots can scare away evil spirits and make a new beginning for every household.