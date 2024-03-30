Easter 2024: Creative easter egg decorating ideas for your family

Easter 2024: The auspicious day of Easter is here. It is believed to be one of the most special days by the Christian community all over the world. Easter is celebrated three days after the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is believed that Jesus Christ, after being crucified, came back from the dead. Easter reassures us of the power of Christ and how he keeps coming back into our lives to bless us. The comeback of Jesus Christ from the dead also reinstates our faith in the victory of life over death and the promise of an eternal life. It is believed that three days after being buried in a tomb, Jesus Christ rose from the dead and appeared in front of Mary Magdalene, one of his disciples. Easter will be observed on March 31.(Unsplash)

To celebrate Easter, several traditions are followed in many parts of the country. Colourful egg hunts are organised in families.

Creative Easter egg decor ideas:

Mixed marbles: Imagine the eggs exhibiting different marble-like textures and a variety of colours. All you need is food colour and cool whip. Then dip the eggs in it till the colours form the stunning textures on the egg. And decorate them as you like.

Tattoos on eggs: Fun tattoos on eggs – we meant your favourite emoticons or cartoon characters can come alive. Draw your favourite cartoon faces on the eggs and hide them for the hunt.

Painting: In case you fancy drawing, painting on eggs is an amazing idea to showcase your talent and also make your family members swoon with your art.

Stamping: We can use the cool stamps that are used by children for their crafts. Stamp the eggs in a variety of colours and watch them come alive for the cool Easter egg hunt.

Easter bunny eggs: What is Easter without the Easter bunny? Cut the bunny eggs out of felt and attach them on top of eggs. Don't forget to draw the eyes and nose of the Easter bunny on the eggs.