Eid 2025 moon sighting: Australian Fatwa Council announces official Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 date

Eid 2025 moon sighting: This year, the Australian Fatwa Council has officially announced that Ramadan 1446 AH will complete 30 days, with Eid-ul-Fitr falling on Monday, March 31, 2025. The Grand Mufti of Australia, Dr Ibrahim Abu Mohamad, confirmed that astronomical calculations and global observations indicate that the Shawwal crescent will not be visible before sunset on March 29, meaning the following day remains part of Ramadan 2025. Eid 2025 date confirmed! Here’s when Muslims in Australia will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.(Image by REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

This method of determining the start of Eid follows well-established scholarly principles, balancing traditional moon sighting with modern astronomical calculations. While different Islamic communities may follow varying methods, the underlying spirit remains the same: a collective moment of joy and devotion.

The Council announced, “The Australian Fatwa Council has confirmed, after further inquiries with both local and global observatories, that in Sydney, the new moon of Shawwal will be born on Saturday, 29th March 2025, at 9:57 PM AEST—after sunset on that night. In Perth, the new moon will be born on the same day at 6:57 PM AWST, also after sunset. As the new moon will be born after sunset in both cities, the following day cannot be the first of the Month of Shawwal.”

The Australian National Imams Council has emphasized the importance of unity and respect within the Muslim community, acknowledging the diversity of interpretations regarding moon sighting. The council encouraged all Muslims to embrace the common values that bind them and to reflect on the importance of standing together in faith.

Additionally, this Eid, Dr Ibrahim Abu Mohamad has called upon the Muslim community to keep their brothers and sisters in Gaza, Palestine, in their prayers and generous donations. As Muslims celebrate, they are reminded of the importance of global solidarity and supporting those facing hardship.

Ramadan’s reflection and the spirit of Eid

For an entire month, Muslims around the globe have dedicated themselves to fasting, prayer, charity and self-discipline. Ramadan is a deeply spiritual journey that strengthens faith and encourages acts of kindness and the final days of Ramadan, including Laylatul Qadr or The Night of Power, are filled with intense prayers and heartfelt supplications.

Eid-ul-Fitr, meaning the “Festival of Breaking the Fast”, is a reward for this devotion where the day begins with special Eid prayers, followed by festive gatherings where families and friends come together to share meals, exchange gifts and extend warm wishes. It is also a time to give Zakat al-Fitr, a charitable donation ensuring that those in need can partake in the celebrations.

Eid mubarak from Australia to the world

Eid is not just a festival, it is a reminder of faith, gratitude and giving back. As Muslim communities across Australia and beyond come together for this blessed occasion, the Grand Mufti and the Australian Fatwa Council extend their warmest wishes:

May Allah accept your fasting, prayers and good deeds. Eid Mubarak!