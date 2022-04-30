Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Hindi, Urdu Shayari to share with dear ones

Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: The festival of breaking the fast is almost here. After a month of observing fast from dsawn to dusk, Muslims all over the world wait for Eid-ul-Fitr to end their fast and welcome the month of Shawwal. The holy month of Ramadan precedes Shawwal, when the Muslim community observe fast and spend their month in prayers, community service and reflection.

Eid-ul-Fitr, just like the start of the month of Ramadan is observed by sighting the moon of Shawwal. On this day, the Muslims get together to observe the day with their near and dear ones, indulge in feasts ranging over vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, attend mass prayers at the mosque and spend their day thanking Allah for letting the month of fasting pass smoothly.

As we celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr this year, let’s take a moment and appreciate the Urdu and Hindi shayaris that beautifully capture the essence of life, love and Allah. We have prepared a list of shayaris that you can share with your friends, family and loved ones on this day and express your happiness:

1) Dil nā-umīd to nahīñ nākām hī to hai

Lambī hai ġham kī shaam magar shaam hī to hai - Faiz Ahmed Faiz

2) Jaate Hoye Kehte Ho Qayamat Ko Milen Gey

Jaate Hoye Kehte Ho Qayamat Ko Milen Gey

Kya Khob Qayamt Ka Hai Goya Koi Din Aur - Mirza Ghalib

3) Kiyā mujh ishq ne zālim kuuñ aab āhista āhista

Ki ātish gul kuuñ kartī hai gulāb āhista āhista - Wali Mohammad Wali

4) Aur kyā dekhne ko baaqī hai

Aap se dil lagā ke dekh liyā - Faiz Amhed Faiz

Aap se dil lagā ke dekh liyā - Faiz Amhed Faiz

5) Jise ishq kā tiir kaarī lage

Use zindagī kyuuñ na bhārī lage - Wali Mohammad Wali

6) Aur bhī dukh haiñ zamāne meñ mohabbat ke sivā

Aur bhī dukh haiñ zamāne meñ mohabbat ke sivā

rāhateñ aur bhī haiñ vasl kī rāhat ke sivā - Faiz Amhed Faiz

7) Dar ham ko bhī lagtā hai raste ke sannāTe se

Lekin ek safar par ai dil ab jaanā to hogā - Javed Akhtar

8) Ghar Jab Bana Liya Tere Dar Par Kahay Beghair

Ghar Jab Bana Liya Tere Dar Par Kahay Beghair

Jane Ga Ab Bhi Tu Na Mera Ghar Kahay Beghair - Mirza Ghalib

9) Safha-ye sada-ye hasti khatt-e nayrang nadasht

Khiragi kard nazar-ha raqami paida shod - Mirza Abdul Qadir Bedil Dehlavi

10) Arz Niaz Ishq Ke Qabil Nahi Raha

Arz Niaz Ishq Ke Qabil Nahi Raha

Jis Dil Pe Naaz Tha Muje Wo Dil Nahi Raha - Mirza Ghalib

11) Kabhī jo ḳhvāb thā vo pā liyā hai

magar jo kho ga.ī vo chiiz kyā thī - Javed Akhtar

