Ramadan 2022: Treat yourself to these 5 lip-smacking and must-try Iftar recipes for Ramadan

One of the most awaited sacred times of the year in the Islam faith - Ramadan, also known as Ramazan or Ramzan - is here, and the celebrations have kickstarted. Muslims take time to pray, reflect and fast from sunrise to sunset during this holy month. Those who observe fast (after eating the first meal known as suhoor or sehri) during this time break it with Iftar, a meal enjoyed among friends and family. Traditionally Iftar starts with dates and water, followed by an Iftar-special spread consisting of sweets, vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. So, here are some recipes that you can try throughout the month to keep feeling focused and satiated.

ALSO READ | Ramadan 2022: Healthy iftar with nut butter rich dates. Recipe inside

Potato Samosa Rolls

Recipe by SooperChef

Ingredients:

Dough Preparation -

2 cups Maida

1/2 teaspoon Salt

1 teaspoon Jeera

1 tablespoon oil

Water as required

Filling Preparation -

1/2 kg boiled and peeled Potatoes

1 cup chopped Onions

1 tablespoon Ginger Garlic paste

3 tablespoon chopped Coriander

2 tablespoon chopped Mint

Salt

1/2 tablespoon Red Chili Powder

1 tablespoon Turmeric Powder

1/2 tablespoon Chili Flakes

1/2 tablespoon Cumin Powder

1 tablespoon chopped Green Chilies

Method:

Add the maida, jeera and salt to the bowl and mix it thoroughly. Then, add the oil and water to the dry mixture and knead it together to make a soft dough. Rest it for 15-20 minutes, and meanwhile, prepare the filling. In a bowl, mash the boiled potatoes with the spices, coriander and mint leaves, and onions. Now, cut the dough into four equal parts, roll each into flat rotis and cut each into a square. Add filling and form rolls. Lastly, heat some oil in a pan and deep fry the samosa rolls until golden. Serve with some chilli sauce.

ALSO READ | Ramadan 2022: Date, history, significance of the ninth month of Islamic calendar

Egg Pakodas

Ingredients:

6 boiled Eggs

2 cups Besan

1 chopped Onion

2 chopped Green Chilies

1 tablespoon chopped Coriander leaves

1 tablespoon Ginger Garlic Paste

Water as required

2 tablespoons Rice flour

1 tablespoon Chili powder

1/2 teaspoon Garam Masala

1/4 teaspoon Turmeric Powder

Salt to taste

Pinch of Baking Soda

Method:

Mix all the dry ingredients together in a bowl to make a thick batter. Then, take boiled eggs and cut them into two halves. Dip them in the batter and fry until golden. Serve with some green chutney and ketchup.

Shami Kebabs

Recipe by South Africa Halaal

Ingredients:

1/2 kg Boneless Chicken

1 cup Chana Dal (soaked for 30 minutes)

1 teaspoon Ginger Garlic Paste

1 large sliced Onion

8 whole Red Pepper

1 teaspoon Salt

1 teaspoon Garam masala

1 Egg

2 tablespoon chopped Coriander leaves

4 Green Chilies

1 finely chopped Onion

1 cup Water

Method:

Add chicken, soaked chana daal, whole red pepper, salt, chopped onion and water in a pan and cook till it is tender and the water dries. Add cooked chicken, coriander leaves, green chillies, and onion to a chopper and blend. Mix everything and add one egg to bind it all together. Take this mixture and form small kebab patties. Shallow fry the kebabs in oil and serve. The remaining mixture can be frozen in a box for future use.

Shahi Tukra

Recipe by Reemi

Ingredients:

1 litre Milk

1/2 teaspoon Cardamom Powder

Pinch of Saffron

1/4 teaspoon Cinnamon Powder

150 ml Condensed Milk

1 cup sugar

White Bread

1/4 cup sliced Almonds

Butter

Method:

Boil milk in a pan till reduced to half. Add cardamom powder, cinnamon powder, condensed milk and sugar to the milk, and a pinch of saffron in the end to add some colour. The consistency of the milk should be rich and creamy. Now, cut 5-6 slices of white bread into triangles, toast them in butter and set them aside. Toast sliced almonds in some butter and set aside. In the end, pour the milk mixture over the bread when ready to serve and garnish with the nuts.

ALSO READ | Ramadan Mubarak 2022: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share

Chicken Malai Kebab

Ingredients:

15 small Chicken pieces

Salt to taste

1 cup Hung Curd

1 teaspoon Ginger Garlic Paste

1 teaspoon Green Cardamom Powder

1/2 teaspoon Black Pepper Powder

2 teaspoon Lemon Juice

1 cup Cream Cheese

2 teaspoon grated Mozzarella Cheese

1 teaspoon Cornflour

A pinch of Nutmeg Powder

Method:

Dip the skewers in water to avoid burning them while cooking. Mix chicken, black pepper, salt, ginger garlic paste, nutmeg powder, green cardamom powder, lemon juice, hung curd, and cornflour in a bowl. Mash cream cheese and mozzarella cheese into this mixture. String the chicken pieces onto skewers, place them on a baking tray and drizzle the remaining marinade. Now, let the skewers rest for a few minutes. Take a grilling pan and drizzle some oil over it. Fry the chicken and keep turning it over to avoid burning. Once cooked, transfer the chicken onto the serving plate and serve with coriander chutney.