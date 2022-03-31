Ramadan 2022: Iftar traditions around the world

Ramadan 2022: Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar which is celebrated worldwide by the Muslims. It is referred to as the month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. Fasting for Ramadan is mandatory for all Muslims, except the ones who are chronically ill, breastfeeding, travelling or menstruating. The pre-dawn meal is referred to as suhur and the night feast that marks the breaking of the fast is referred to as Iftar.

Iftar traditions are celebrated all around the world with celebrations, togetherness and sumptuous meals. Traditionally, Ramadan fast is broken with dates, water followed by a light meal. However, there are a range of food items that are made especially during Ramadan and are known all over the world. We have curated a few of the Iftar traditions from round the world. Take a look:

Pakistan: The preparation of the Iftar meal starts around three hours before hand in homes and in street stalls. Savouries such as jalebis, samosas and pakoras are also served during Iftar. Many restaurents also offer iftar meals during this time. Right after Iftar, Tawarih – an 8 or 20 rakat Muslim prayer – takes place. People then flock to the local bazaar for the Chaand Raat festivities.

India: Indian Muslims break their fast with free Iftar meals organised by the mosques. Dates and water commence the start of Iftar meal, which is a sumptuous spread of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. In Hyderabad, people break their fast with Haleem. In states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, Iftar starts with dates, freshly cut fruits and fruit juice,m followed by fried food items such as pakodas and samosas.

Bangladesh: A wide variety of Bangladeshi cuisine is prepared such as jilapi, muri, haleem, dates, samosas, dal puri, pitha, aloo chop, singara, ghugni, amerti, bundia, nimki,Pakora, khaja, batasa, khabar tula. Bengalis break their fast with the wide variety of dishes with their families and friends.

Malaysia: In malaysia, Iftar is referred to as berbuka puasa. After breaking their fast with traditional dates and water, people indulge in bandung drink, sugarcane juice, soybean milk mixed with grass jelly, nasi lemak, laksa, ayam percik, chicken rice, satay and popiah.

Egypt: People light colourful lanterns during Iftar celebrations. They also indulge in sumptous meals consisting of duck, Rokak, Mahshi (stuffed vegetables), Keshk, Rabbits, and Molokheya.

Saudi Arabia: People follow the tradition of fasting from morning to night. Then they break their fast with dates, Arabic coffee, soup, and fried or baked stuffed pastry. One of the traditional dishes of the Western region if foul and tamees, which is a combination of fava bean stew and tamees bread. In the eastern province, people break their fast with meat and vegetable stew known as saloona.

