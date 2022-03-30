Ramadan 2022: Healthy iftar with nut butter rich dates. Recipe inside

Ramadan 2022: The most-awaited month is almost here. Ramadan starts on April 2. Celebrated during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Muslim worldwide observe it with fasting, prayer, reflection and community. During this time, they fast from morning to night, and break their fast with iftar. Iftar dishes are prepared by mosques, families and by street stalls. Traditionally fast is broken by having dates and water, but that leads to sumptuous iftar-special lip-smacking dishes, consisting of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian spread.

As we look forward to the month of Ramadan, we also need to strike the right balance between healthy and tasty when it comes to heavy indulgence. From choosing the right nutrients to knowing when we are going overboard with calories, it is important to maintain a healthy diet. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija shared a lip-smacking recipe of butter rich dates that can be consumed to break the fast. Recipe inside.

Ingredients:

Dates

Peanut butter

Nuts of your choice

Dark chocolate

Method:

Take the dates and cut them open to remove the seeds. Simultaneously, pour a portion of peanut butter into a piping bag and fill the dates with it. Take nuts of your choice and chop them to make smaller portions. Sprinkle the chopped nuts on the peanut butter filled dates. Coat the dates in dark chocolate and refrigerate them overnight. Serve them cold the next day and bite on them and explore the plethora of flavours inside.

(Recipe: Pooja Makhija, Nutritionist)

Health benefits:

“With the holy month of Ramadan coming soon, this nut butter rich date can be our healthy iftar,” wrote Pooja on her caption. Dates are rich in fiber and disease-fighting antioxidants. They help in improving the brain health and reducing the risk of diseases. Peanut butter, on the other hand, helps in boosting the heart health and managing the blood sugar levels of the body. It also helps in losing weight. Dark chocolate – a powerful source of antioxidants – help in regulating blood pressure and reducing the risk of heart diseases.

