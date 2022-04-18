Treat yourself at Ramadan iftar with mutton recipe of Dalcha Gosht Hyderabadi

It is that time of the year when the aroma of mutton dishes, kebabs, lamb chops, biryani and other non-vegetarian cuisines is in the air, boldly seasoned with exploding flavour and tickling our nostrils. Dinner tastes better when we eat together and this lip-smacking recipe of Dalcha Gosht Hyderabadi is all the excuse you need to bring family and friends together and bond over iftar this Ramadan.

They say the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach so, this festive month, move over regular mutton dishes and whip up, share and drool over a bowl of irresistibly delicious and scrumptious Dalcha Gosht Hyderabadi with the recipe given below and thank us later!

Ingredients for tenderising dal:

1 cup soaked toor dal

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1.5 cup water

Ingredients for mutton curry and dalcha:

500 gms mutton with bones/lamb (washed and cut into pieces)

3 tablespoon oil

1 cinnamon stick

1 cardamom

2 cloves

½ teaspoon shahi zeera

1 bay leaf

1 large onion, finely sliced

1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

salt as per taste

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

1 glass water

1 medium size bottle gourd

1 cup tamarind extracted pulp

8-10 fresh curry leaves

2 tablespoon coriander leaves

3-4 green chillies

salt as per taste

¼ teaspoon garam masala powder

½ tomato optional

Method:

In a pressure cooker, add toor dal, add turmeric powder, add water and pressure cook until the dal is tenderised. Cook it for about 10 minutes or 5-6 whistles. Heat oil. Add cinnamon stick, cardamom, cloves, shahi zeera, bay leaf. Add large onion, finely sliced. Sauté the onions until they turn soft.

Add ginger garlic paste. Sauté few seconds to get rid of raw smell. Add 500 gms mutton with bones. Sauté the mutton until the colour of mutton changes. Add 2 tomatoes, finely chopped. Add salt as per taste, red chilli powder, turmeric powder. Mix well.

Cook until the tomatoes turn soft. Add a glass of water. Mix well. Cook until mutton turns tender. Reduce the steam. Remove the lid. Add medium size bottle gourd/ kaddu pieces. Mix. Cover and cook until the kaddu turns tender (10-12 minutes). Stir in between. Add tamarind extracted pulp.

Add cooked and mashed toor dal. Give a good mix without lumps. Add 1 cup water or as per consistency required. Add fresh curry leaves. Add chopped coriander leaves. Add slit green chillies. Adjust salt as per taste. Add garam masala powder or use cardamom powder.

Mix well. Add half tomato optional. Cover and bring it to a boil. Simmer for 5-10 minutes. Serve the dalcha hot with bagara rice.

(Recipe: Chef Gaurav Malhotra)

Benefits:

Commonly included as a meat consumed in Mediterranean diets, lamb meat lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease or risk of inflammation. Grass-fed lamb is a very good source of selenium and zinc which fight against oxidative stress.

The zinc content also helps boost immunity along with growth and development in children. Apart from these, zinc content in lamb helps in wound healing, DNA and protein synthesis.

When compared to other protein sources like chicken or fish, lamb as a red meat has a lot more iron that can help to improve and prevent anaemia symptoms. The anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids in lamb meat aid fat loss and improve lean muscle mass courtesy its conjugated linoleic acid (CLA).