Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Interesting and lesser-known facts about Lord Hanuman we should know about
Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Here's all that you need to know about Lord Hanuman, the epitome of strength and selflessness.
Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on Tuesday with a lot of pomp and grandeur. The day is dedicated to the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. Lord Hanuman is known as the epitome of strength and selflessness. The devotee of Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman is worshipped by the Hindu community in the country. Lord Hanuman is believed to protect his devotees from all kinds of evil. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated across temples in India. People keep fast and offer their prayers to the idol of Lord Hanuman. By reciting Hanuman Chalisa, people seek peace and prosperity.
As we celebrate Hanuman Jayanti today, here are a few interesting things about Lord Hanuman that we should know about.
Interesting facts about Lord Hanuman
- It is believed that when Lord Hanuman was a child, he mistook the sun for a ripe mango. Hence, he tried to swallow it making the earth go dark. Then Lod Indra tried to save the world with his vajra which hit Lord Hanuman's jaw, making it disfigured. that's how Lord Hanuman got his name.
- When Lord Rama eft for heaven, he asked all of his devotees to accompany him there. However, Lord Hanuman declined saying that chanting the name of Rama is sweeter than heaven itself. Lord Hanuman stayed back on earth to protect the devotees of Lord Rama who chant the Lord's name.
- Lord Hanuman was strictly against Lord Yama to come and take Lord Rama for his heavenly abode. He stood as a shield in front of Ayodhya restricting Lord Yama's entrance. Then Lord Rama had to trick Lord Hanuman to let Lord Yama enter.
- One time, Lord Hanuman saw Goddess Sita applying sindoor on her forehead for Lord Rama's longevity. Hence, Lord Hanuman applied sindoor all over his body as a way of protecting Lord Rama's life. That's how he came to be known as Bajrang Bali.
