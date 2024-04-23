Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Interesting and lesser-known facts about Lord Hanuman we should know about

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on Tuesday with a lot of pomp and grandeur. The day is dedicated to the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. Lord Hanuman is known as the epitome of strength and selflessness. The devotee of Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman is worshipped by the Hindu community in the country. Lord Hanuman is believed to protect his devotees from all kinds of evil. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated across temples in India. People keep fast and offer their prayers to the idol of Lord Hanuman. By reciting Hanuman Chalisa, people seek peace and prosperity.

