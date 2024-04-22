Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp status, Facebook messages to wish loved ones

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Wishes and Images: This year, the auspicious Hindu festival of Hanuman Jayanti is on April 23. It falls on the full moon day (Purnima Tithi) of Shukla Paksha during the Chaitra month. Hindu devotees seek Lord Hanuman's blessings on this day and worship him. Also known as Pavan Putra Hanuman, Bajrangabali, and Maruti Nandan, Lord Hanuman symbolises strength, devotion, and selfless service. The festival commemorates his birth anniversary. People visit temples on this day, pray to Lord Hanuman, give food to the needy, perform Sunder Kaand Paath, attend kirtans, recite bhajans, and more. You can also celebrate the day by sending auspicious wishes and images to your loved ones via social media. Check out some greetings we have curated inside. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Check out these wishes, images, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp status, Facebook messages to send to your loved ones.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings, Whatsapp Status, Facebook Messages:

May the blessings of Lord Hanuman enrich your life with joy, love, success and prosperity. I hope you and your family always remain content. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Happy Hanuman Jayanti to you and your family. (Instagram)

Bajrangi teri pooja se har kaam hota hai, Dar par tere aate hi door agyan hota hai. Ram ji ke charnon mein dhyan hota hai, Inke darshan se bigda har kaam hota hai. Hanuman Jayanti ki hardik shubhkamnayein.

This Hanuman Jayanti, I pray that your dream gets fulfilled and your family stays safe and happy. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: The festival falls on the full moon day (Purnima Tithi) of Shukla Paksha during the Chaitra month. (Instagram)

Jinke mann mein hai Shri Ram, Jinke tan mein hai Shri Ram, Jag mein sabse hain who balwaan, Aise pyaare nyaare mere Hanuman. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti ki apko and apke parivar ko hardik shubhkamnayein. I wish joy, harmony, and prosperity for you and your family.

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: This year, Hanuman Jayanti is on April 23. (Instagram)

On this auspicious day, may Lord Hanuman fill your life with positivity and remove all obstacles. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Lord Hanuman symbolises strength, unparalleled devotion and selfless service. He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. Hanuman Jayanti aap sabko mubarak ho.

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: The festival is dedicated to the worship of Lord Hanuman. (Instagram)

Let us celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman, who embodies courage, devotion, and selflessness. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

May Pawan Putra Hanuman bless us all. I pray that Hanuman Ji makes the lives of all bright and beautiful. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: The festival commemorates Maruti Nandan's birth anniversary. (Instagram)

May Lord Hanuman bless you with wisdom, strength, and courage to overcome all challenges and lead a fulfilling life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.