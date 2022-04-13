Happy Baisakhi 2022: All you need to know about the date, history, significance and celebrations of Baisakhi

Baisakhi 2022: The annual festival of Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakh Sankranti or Vaisakhi, is a spring harvest festival celebrated in Punjab and other parts of North India. It usually falls on April 13 or 14 every year. It marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year and commemorates the formation of the Khalsa Panth of warriors under Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. Hindus celebrate the descent of Goddess Ganga on Earth on this day. In her honour, devotees gather for a holy dip along the banks of the river Ganga. Baisakhi marks the harvest of the rabi crops in Punjab, and farmers pay their tribute by thanking God for an abundant harvest.

When in Baisakhi 2022?

This year, Baisakhi falls on Thursday, April 14. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timing for Vaishakh Sankranti will begin at 08:56 am on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Baisakhi 2022 Significance and History

Baisakhi is an ancient harvest festival that is celebrated with much pomp. The Sikh community marks the beginning of New Year on this day. They observe this occasion as a harvest festival and as the day of the formation of the Panth Khalsa. Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and last Sikh Guru, established the Panth Khalsa in 1699 by baptising Sikh warriors to defend religious freedom. He had declared that all human beings are equal.

Baisakhi 2022 Celebrations

This festival of Baisakhi is celebrated across Punjab and parts of North India. Several processions called Nagar Kirtan, led by five Khalsas dressed as Panj Pyaare, pass across the streets in the wee hours of the morning. Devotees also visit the Gurudwaras to offer their prayers and seek blessings. Several fairs are also organised where festivities are observed with Bhangra and Gidda performances, folk songs, amusement rides and delicious food. The famous Kada Prasad and traditional langars are also prepared in Gurudwaras and distributed on Baisakhi.

