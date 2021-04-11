This Baisakhi make delicious Sooji Ka Halwa that tastes divine: Recipe

Baisakhi is right around the corner and can you think of a better dessert to gorge on other than halwa while celebrating this festival? There might be other options out there, but if you are like us and are unsure about getting food from outside due to the spike in Covid cases all across India, it is better to make the dessert at home. The dessert recipe that we will be sharing with you today is fairly simple, can be prepared easily by an amateur chef and does not require a lot of ingredients.

So even if you are fairly new to cooking and have not prepared halwa before, don't worry, the end result will be delicious. Now, we have previously shared with you the recipe of kadha prasad aka atte ka halwa, and today, we tell you how to make suji ka halwa for Baisakhi. Without wasting any more precious time, let's dive right into the recipe:

Sooji Halwa Recipe:

Ingredients:

1/4 cup butter or ghee

1/2 cup sooji/semolina

1 1/2 cup hot water

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

1/2 cup of raisins

Crushed nuts of choice (almonds and pistachios taste great)

Method:

Put a pan on flame and add ghee to it. Once the ghee melts, add sooji to it and start stirring. You have to continuously stir until the sooji turns brown in colour and you can smell the roasted sooji. (It should not be burnt).

For the next step, add hot water to this pan and continue stirring so that everything mixes nicely and you get a thick consistency. Also, make sure that there are no lumps and the consistency is same throughout.

To this mixture, add the cardamom powder and the raisins. Finally, add the sugar and mix again making sure that the sugar granules are properly dissolved. After a point, you will notice the halwa is separating from the pan, it indicates that your halwa is ready to be served.

At this stage, remove the pan from the heat, pour it into serving bowls and garnish with the nuts of your choice. Enjoy your warm delicious halwa that feels like a hug from the inside.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/thesistersbakingstudio)

