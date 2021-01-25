IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Taapsee Pannu eats kadha prasad on last day of Rashmi Rocket shoot: Easy recipe
Taapsee Pannu celebrates on the last day of Rashmi Rocket with aate ka halwa(Instagram/taapsee)
Taapsee Pannu celebrates on the last day of Rashmi Rocket with aate ka halwa(Instagram/taapsee)
recipe

Taapsee Pannu eats kadha prasad on last day of Rashmi Rocket shoot: Easy recipe

  • Taapsee Pannu has been training really hard for her film Rashmi Rocket and on the night before the last day of shoot, the actor celebrated her journey with delicious aate ka halwa. Here's how you can also make it.
READ FULL STORY
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:45 PM IST

For the preparation of her film, Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee Pannu has been following a very strict diet and training extremely hard. The actor, in the past, has often shared details of her diet and how her nutritionist has changed the game for Taapsee. However, as the actor got ready for the last day of Rashmi Rocket shoot in Rann of Kutch, she celebrated the occasion in a special manner and it included atte ka halwa popularly know as kadha prasad.

The 33-year-old shared a couple of stories on her Instagram account that showed the halwa being made on the sets and the final product as well. Freshly made kadha prasad, which is full of ghee, when goes into one's mouth and melts away, is the epitome of happiness for someone with a sweet tooth. The feeling of warm halwa in your mouth is something that words cannot do justice to. We are salivating just thinking about it and we are sure, you are feeling the same.

Atte ka halwa being prepared on the sets of Rashmi Rocket(Instagram story/taapsee)
Atte ka halwa being prepared on the sets of Rashmi Rocket(Instagram story/taapsee)
Atte ka halwa being prepared on the sets of Rashmi Rocket(Instagram story/taapsee)
Atte ka halwa being prepared on the sets of Rashmi Rocket(Instagram story/taapsee)
Atte ka halwa on the sets of Rashmi Rocket(Instagram story/taapsee)
Atte ka halwa on the sets of Rashmi Rocket(Instagram story/taapsee)

So today we will be sharing with you the recipe of kadha prasad. It is extremely simple to prepare, takes less time and the result is often delicious. Without wasting any time, let’s start.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of sugar

2 cups of water

1 cup of wheat flour

1 cup of ghee

Dry fruits

Method:

Take the sugar in a pan, add water to it and turn on the heat. Let the sugar dissolve completely and then turn off the heat.

For the next step, take the wheat flour in a kadhai or pan, and roast it for 3-4 minutes. Keep it aside in a bowl to be used later.

After that, take 3/4th cup of ghee in the same kadhai, and add some dry fruits to it. Fry them until they’re crisp. Take them out from the kadhai and keep aside.

Pour the roasted wheat flour in the kadhai in the same ghee, and stir it for 6-7 minutes until the flour turns deep golden brown. Now add previously prepared sugar syrup to it and keep stirring until all lumps are dissolved. Add 2 more tablespoons of ghee at this stage from the sides and stir for another 2-3 minutes.

Finally, chop the fried dry fruits and add them to the halwa. Mix well and serve hot. Enjoy.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/thecravingbliss)

Follow more stories ﻿on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taapsee pannu halwa recipe dessert rashmi rocket bollywood
app
Close
e-paper
Republic Day recipes(Instagram/PirateOfKitchen)
Republic Day recipes(Instagram/PirateOfKitchen)
recipe

Republic Day 2021: Interesting recipes to try out on this R-day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:25 AM IST
Republic Day is celebrated with much fervour across the country, and while one may not be able to go out as much on account of the coronavirus and engage in festivities, these tricoloured recipes will surely add some colour to your Republic Day, read on:
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Hush comfort food cravings with a bowl of caulifredo mac n’ cheese(Instagram/ sara.haven))
Recipe: Hush comfort food cravings with a bowl of caulifredo mac n’ cheese(Instagram/ sara.haven))
recipe

Recipe: Hush comfort food cravings with a bowl of caulifredo mac n’ cheese

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:59 PM IST
  • A bowl of cauliflower-based alfredo with macaroni and cheese or caulifredo mac n’ cheese makes the best couch companion and you’ll agree too once you try this velvety, mouthwatering recipe to make the ‘weak’days ahead, easy
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lisa Haydon bakes rainbow cake for son's first birthday(Instagram/lisahaydon)
Lisa Haydon bakes rainbow cake for son's first birthday(Instagram/lisahaydon)
recipe

Lisa Haydon bakes rainbow cake for son's first birthday, simple recipe

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:44 PM IST
  • Lisa Haydon recently baked a rainbow cake at home and shared snippets with her followers. The clips made us crave for a cake and we are sure that after looking at these videos, you will want to gorge on one too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Here’s how to make scallion pancakes or the Chinese sibling of naan(Instagram/ truffleandtoast)
Recipe: Here’s how to make scallion pancakes or the Chinese sibling of naan(Instagram/ truffleandtoast)
recipe

Recipe: Here’s how to make scallion pancakes or the Chinese sibling of naan

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:15 PM IST
  • Are you a vegan who is craving some naan? Try these crispy, flaky and aromatic scallion pancakes instead. Recipe inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maggi pakode? Why not. Check this lip-smacking recipe of the tea-time delicacy(Instagram/buzzforfood)
Maggi pakode? Why not. Check this lip-smacking recipe of the tea-time delicacy(Instagram/buzzforfood)
recipe

Maggi pakode? Why not. Check this lip-smacking recipe of the tea-time delicacy

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:02 PM IST
  • Keep your regular onion or paneer pakoda for monsoons and try this appetizing Maggi pakode recipe to treat your taste buds and warm your soul during winter evening tea-time with fam
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Peanut butter-chocolate fix shake is a much deserved post workout snack(Instagram/sgfitclubonline)
Recipe: Peanut butter-chocolate fix shake is a much deserved post workout snack(Instagram/sgfitclubonline)
recipe

Recipe: Peanut butter-chocolate fix shake is a much deserved post workout snack

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:40 PM IST
  • If you are looking to tame those sugar cravings with a healthy snack between meals that aides in weight loss, check out this recipe of peanut butter and chocolate fix shake that makes for a perfect dose of self care to fuel your tired muscles after workout
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Trying to cut out added sugars? Let date balls tame your sweet cravings(Instagram/chroniclesofanewbride)
Recipe: Trying to cut out added sugars? Let date balls tame your sweet cravings(Instagram/chroniclesofanewbride)
recipe

Recipe: Trying to cut out added sugars? Let date balls tame your sweet cravings

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:17 PM IST
  • Date amid lockdown? Why not! Except, it’s sweeter, healthier, doesn't give you anxiety and one that even your parents will not refuse. Don’t believe us? Check out this winter special recipe of coconut date balls that only require four ingredients and thank us later
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bake chocolate chip cookies at home just like Deepika Padukone(Instagram/ deepikapadukone and recipesworthyourtime)
Bake chocolate chip cookies at home just like Deepika Padukone(Instagram/ deepikapadukone and recipesworthyourtime)
recipe

Deepika Padukone loves to bake cookies, here's how you can also make them

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:41 PM IST
  • In a recent Instagram story, Deepika Padukone shared that she is more fond of baking than cooking and she loves to bake cookies the most. So today, we are going to share with you a simple recipe of chocolate chip cookies that will melt in your mouth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Make this easy and healthy citrus shrimp salad in under 30 minutes(Instagram/foodiecrush)
Recipe: Make this easy and healthy citrus shrimp salad in under 30 minutes(Instagram/foodiecrush)
recipe

Recipe: Make this easy and healthy citrus shrimp salad in under 30 minutes

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:44 PM IST
  • Have absolutely nothing planned to cook? Don’t concede defeat nor reach for a bowl of some cereal and milk or takeaway. Instead, let this simple and easy citrus shrimp salad recipe speak to you which is packed with health benefits
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Tick nutrition with this chocolate covered strawberry baked oatmeal (Instagram/sunnysrecipes)
Recipe: Tick nutrition with this chocolate covered strawberry baked oatmeal (Instagram/sunnysrecipes)
recipe

Recipe: Tick nutrition with this chocolate covered strawberry baked oatmeal

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:16 AM IST
  • Chocolates with strawberries make us go weak in the knees every single time and you’d be lying if you don’t agree. How about binging on them without guilt while adding some health benefits? Check out this nutritious breakfast recipe of chocolate covered strawberry baked oatmeal and thank us later
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: These warm Nutella fingers are perfect to go with your evening coffee(Instagram/saania_bakes)
Recipe: These warm Nutella fingers are perfect to go with your evening coffee(Instagram/saania_bakes)
recipe

Recipe: These warm Nutella fingers are perfect to go with your evening coffee

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:29 PM IST
  • Want to know a quick and easy way to bring a smile to the breakfast table or evening coffee break this winter? Prep up some warm Nutella fingers with the help of this 3 ingredient recipe which promises a chocolate taste in every bite and that is all we need to brush aside Monday blues
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: These chilli roasted chickpeas are sure to tantalize your taste buds(Instagram/zestmylemon)
Recipe: These chilli roasted chickpeas are sure to tantalize your taste buds(Instagram/zestmylemon)
recipe

Recipe: These chilli roasted chickpeas are sure to tantalize your taste buds

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:16 AM IST
  • Move over the regular chilli chicken or chilli paneer and check out this recipe of chilli roasted chickpeas that serve as a perfect snack, along with a meal or a topping for a soup or salad and will surely boost your Monday energy the right kick
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Prepare vegan gluten-free banana pancakes in less than 20 minutes(Instagram/ peanutbutterandjillybeans)
Recipe: Prepare vegan gluten-free banana pancakes in less than 20 minutes(Instagram/ peanutbutterandjillybeans)
recipe

Recipe: Prepare vegan gluten-free banana pancakes in less than 20 minutes

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:33 PM IST
  • Looking to give gluten the hook? Check out this delicious vegan recipe that preps up super fluffy and light banana pancakes which are golden and crisp on the outside and will make you forget you ever missed gluten
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Here’s how you can make Lotus Biscoff mousse with just two ingredients(YouTube/ Walla Abu-Eid)
Recipe: Here’s how you can make Lotus Biscoff mousse with just two ingredients(YouTube/ Walla Abu-Eid)
recipe

Recipe: Here’s how you can make Lotus Biscoff mousse with just two ingredients

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:43 PM IST
  • Have a sweet tooth and easily give in to desserts while craving for some more? Check out this Lotus Biscoff mousse recipe to make the easiest dessert with just two ingredients
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
recipe

Star chef breaks the rules with a one-hour Bolognese sauce

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:44 PM IST
YouTube’s Matty Matheson amps up the ingredients and turns up the heat to make his quick and easy pasta sauce a delight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP