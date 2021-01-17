Taapsee Pannu's healthy laddoos will give any dessert a run for its money
- Taapsee Pannu has been following a diet for the preparation of her film Rashmi Rocket. However, her diet is not as boring as one would imagine. It even includes laddoos. Yes, you can read that again.
The moment we hear that someone is on a diet, our minds directly go to tasteless food, boiled vegetables and salads. Just the thought makes one run away from even the term but that is not the case with Taapsee Pannu. The actor, who has been training hard for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket, has a special diet curated just for her. And, if her recent posts are to be believed, her special diet is nothing that one would expect.
Taapsee's nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal has curated a special clean diet for the actor that is not boring at all and contains dairy as well as healthy desserts like laddoos. Yes, you can read that again. The actor recently revealed that she is not a 'protein bar kind of person,' so her nutritionist gave her special laddoos to eat, which in Taapsee's own words, 'works for her.'
Now if you are wondering what all is there in these special laddoos, let us tell you. They are made with the goodness of besan (gram flour), coconut, nuts, gond and ghee. Taapsee also has a special name for these delicious items that will make the taste buds happy. She calls them her healthy indulgence.
The actor recently took to her Instagram account and shared images of herself relishing this delectable dish and captioned it, "Not a Protein Bar kind of person. What works for me are laddoos approved by my superwoman @munmun.Ganeriwal Filled up with the goodness of besan, coconut, nuts, gond and ghee. She calls it the 'Protein Energy Balls' and I call it my 'healthy indulgence' #rashmirocket #eatingwise #healthyistasty (sic)."
This is not the first time that the actor has spoken about the wonders of her nutritionist Munmun. Taapsee had recently revealed that there was a time in her life when the actor was not able to have anything with dairy in it, so she started avoiding it, even though she loved it. However, it was Munmun who took care of things and improved Taapsee's gut health which allowed the actor to get back to dairy.
Taapsee is currently in Bhuj for the last schedule of Rashmi Rocket.
