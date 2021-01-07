Taapsee Pannu’s Surya Namaskar by the beachside comes as fresh workout motivation, here are its benefits

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 14:20 IST

Making jaws drop in awe as she said no to steroids and robustly trained to get into the shape of an athlete, Taapsee Pannu is now gearing up for the launch of her sports drama Rashmi Rocket but continued to motivate fitness enthusiasts this Thursday with a simple sun salutation. Encouraging fans to keep workout procrastinations at bay, the diva gave a glimpse of her own exercise routine from this mid-week morning as she nailed a Surya Namaskar by the beachside.

Taking to her social media handle, Taapsee shared a picture featuring her donning a casual black tee and a pair of grey trousers which were folded up as she stood barefoot near the ocean waves. Pulling back her curly tresses into a top knot to keep her hair off her face during the intense workout session, Taapsee stood firmly on the wet stand as she lifted one leg behind her and held it with her hand while raising the other hand in the direction of the sun.

She captioned the picture, “Sun salutations Rashmi style #RashmiRocket racing towards the final schedule (sic).”

The sun salutation is a Yoga exercise that gracefully links 12 asanas and is popularly called Surya Namaskar. Though the exercise is ideally done in sets, beginners are recommended to start with two to four rounds and gradually increase it to as many as they can comfortably do at anytime of the day.

Benefits:

One round of Surya Namaskar, by practicing the 12 asanas, burns 13.90 calories approximately. This Yoga asana is known to strengthen one’s back as well as the muscles.

It revitalises your body and freshens up one’s mind if performed at sunrise. Performing it in the afternoon instantly energises the body while performing it at dusk helps one to unwind.

Performing Surya Namaskar also helps in getting a glowing skin as it improves blood circulation. Other benefits for the exercise include bringing down the body’s blood sugar levels, improving the metabolism and ensuring regular menstrual cycle for women.

Ancient yogis believe that this asana also activates the second brain which is called the Manipura Chakra or the Solar plexus and is located in the navel area. As a result, an individual’s creative and intuitive abilities are believed to increase.

Dedicated to the vedic-hindu solar deity Surya, the Yoga asana involves a sequence of 12 powerful yoga poses that together complete a Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation. These 12 steps are performed in the order that involve Pranamasana (prayer pose), Hasta Uttanasana (raised arms pose), Hasta Padasana (standing forward bend pose), Ashwa Sanchalanasana (lunge pose), Chaturanga Dandasana (plank pose), Ashtanga Namaskara (eight limbed pose), Bhujangasana (cobra pose), Adho Mukha Svanasana (downward facing dog pose), Ashwa Sanchalanasana (high lunge pose), Hasta Padasana (standing forward bend), Hasta Uttanasana (raised arms pose) and again Pranamasana (prayer pose).

