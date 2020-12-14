Taapsee Pannu believes ‘healthy gut is the foundation of great fitness,’ and we agree

fitness

For the preparation of her film, Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee Pannu has been hitting it really hard in the gym . The actor has also been keeping her fans updated with her diet and her extreme workouts. Take one look at Taapsee’s Instagram account and you will want to stop being lazy, eat healthy and exercise.

The actor recently shared another post and talked about how a clean diet and a healthy gut changed things for her. The 33-year-old mentioned that there was a time in her life when she was not able to eat anything with dairy in it and as a result, she avoided those food items. Even though she used to miss dahi and lassi a lot, she stopped eating them all together.

Taapsee spoke about her nutritionist Munmum Ganeriwal and how she changed her diet, resulting in a healthier gut which was more acceptable towards dairy products. Now Taapsee’s special diet for Rashmi Rocket has a lot of dairy products in it.

The Pink actor shared an image of herself from the gym after a gruelling exercise session and penned a long note with it. It read, “There was once a time when I was really sensitive to dairy. The Punjabi me inherently loved dahi and lassi, but I kept avoiding them for a long time. Once I started working with @munmun.Ganeriwal few years back, her ways of holistic health began to work like magic. In a few months, my gut health had restored. Today my diet for #RashmiRocket as she plans, consists not only of ghee, curd, buttermilk but both my protein shakes (whey and casein) are dairy based too! A healthy gut, clearly is the foundation of great fitness. As @munmun.ganeriwal rightly says, a strong gut = a fit body (sic).”

Taapsee Pannu in the gym ( Instagram/taapsee )

Taapsee is extremely strict with her diet. Even during her recent vacation in the Maldives, the actor ate only the meals that were curated by her nutritionist.

In the film Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee Pannu portrays the character of a runner from Gujarat who has to face a lot of challenges in order to reach international stadiums as a runner.

