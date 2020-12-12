Taapsee Pannu makes heads turn in fierce black halter-neck column gown

fashion-and-trends

You can never go wrong with a long black dress and that is exactly what Taapsee Pannu proved to us recently. She wore a stunning outfit at an awards night and left us speechless.

Taapsee is known for her versatility when it comes to acting but, truth be told, her sartorial sense is no different. From a bodycon evening gown to a gorgeous silk saree, the actor can rock anything with equal elan.

For a recent red carpet, Taapsee opted to wear a beautiful black gown. The halter-neck column gown had a cowl back adding that extra oomph to the look. The gown perfectly hugged Taapsee’s body highlighting her silhouette.

To add a pop of bling to the jet black gown, it was adorned with gorgeous gold floral embellishments at the waist resulting in pleated details. The Pink actor added a fierce tone to the ensemble with her glam and we cannot get over it.

For her makeup, Taapsee went with a bold red lipstick which she teamed with on-fleek eyebrows, highlighted cheeks, and subtle pink eye shadow. The actor tied her hair in a tight top knot. She completed her look with a pair of black strappy heels.

For her accessories, Taapsee teamed the ensemble with a stunning pair of drop earrings and a statement gold cuff bracelet. Taapsee’s elegant gown was by the designer Esha Sethi Thirani and is worth Rs 32,200.

Taapsee’s gown is worth Rs 32,000. ( eshasethithirani.com )

That is not all, Taapsee recently returned from her Maldives vacation and the actor showed us how to nail the holiday fashion. Check out some of Taapsee’s outfits:

On the professional front, Taapsee just completed schedule 1 of her film Rashmi Rocket and is currently busy shooting for Looop Lapeta. The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin.

