e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Step inside Taapsee Pannu’s newly refurbished home with bicycle as wall art, bed with a staircase

Step inside Taapsee Pannu’s newly refurbished home with bicycle as wall art, bed with a staircase

Taapsee Pannu has shared multiple glimpses of her home makeover on her Instagram Story. Statement pieces include using a bicycle as wall art and a four-poster bed.

bollywood Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 15:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Taapsee Pannu shared glimpses of her all new home makeover.
Taapsee Pannu shared glimpses of her all new home makeover.
         

Taapsee Pannu has been sharing glimpses of her home makeover since a few days and it seems a lot of hard work has gone into giving the place an all new look. From a four-poster wooden bed to several new artifacts on the walls, the Pannu house has a lot to say about the actor’s love for the old and the new.

The Thappad actor took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share more glimpses of the new additions to the house. She shared a picture of a brass bicycle showpiece hung on the wall and captioned it, “Coz cycle on the ground is too mainstream.” She also shared a picture of a new brass artifact on the wall.

Hindustantimes

She had earlier shared pictures of the new paintwork on one of the walls, a piece of colourful art and a new bed. Sharing picture of the Warli art on a white-washed wall, she had written, “Coz a house should tell me story. #WarliArt #PannuHouse.” The picture of one of the bedrooms shows a new four-poster bed with side railings and stairs. “Coz u need to climb up hard before u relax #PannuHouse,” she wrote along with the picture. Giving a closer look of the bed post which had phulkari work on it, she had written, “The details! #PannuHouse.”

Hindustantimes

Talking about how she opted for a bird logo instead of a name plate, Taapsee had said in her post about her main entrance of the house, “Made me realise no matter how much effort you put in, the house stays a house until it’s lived in with your family who then make it ‘Home’. That’s the blue door that I wanted for my home n keeping the ambition flying high I always wanted a logo instead of a name plate outside my house.”

Also read: Step inside Taapsee Pannu’s house in Mumbai, actor recalls how she made it home. Watch video

She had said, “Seeing it all come together for the first time was definitely a defining moment in a girl’s life who wanted to create her own space which she can look at everytime she sets an ambitious goal and feel ‘it’s possible’.”

Taapsee has been shooting for back-to-back films since she resumed work post lockdown. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot for Rashmi Rocket in Rajasthan and is currently shooting for Loop Lapeta.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
11 workers hospitalised after massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory
11 workers hospitalised after massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory
‘Put them behind bars’: Farmer leader on ‘anti-social’ elements in stir
‘Put them behind bars’: Farmer leader on ‘anti-social’ elements in stir
AAP to protest outside homes of Delhi L-G, Amit Shah tomorrow over alleged MCD scam
AAP to protest outside homes of Delhi L-G, Amit Shah tomorrow over alleged MCD scam
India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
‘Shakti act’: Maharashtra’s new bill on sexual crimes to have death penalty, hefty fines
‘Shakti act’: Maharashtra’s new bill on sexual crimes to have death penalty, hefty fines
Only officer to serve in Army, Navy, Airforce, turns 100
Only officer to serve in Army, Navy, Airforce, turns 100
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
‘US needs presidential leadership on Covid-19 right now’: Joe Biden
‘US needs presidential leadership on Covid-19 right now’: Joe Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In