Step inside Taapsee Pannu’s newly refurbished home with bicycle as wall art, bed with a staircase

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 15:06 IST

Taapsee Pannu has been sharing glimpses of her home makeover since a few days and it seems a lot of hard work has gone into giving the place an all new look. From a four-poster wooden bed to several new artifacts on the walls, the Pannu house has a lot to say about the actor’s love for the old and the new.

The Thappad actor took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share more glimpses of the new additions to the house. She shared a picture of a brass bicycle showpiece hung on the wall and captioned it, “Coz cycle on the ground is too mainstream.” She also shared a picture of a new brass artifact on the wall.

She had earlier shared pictures of the new paintwork on one of the walls, a piece of colourful art and a new bed. Sharing picture of the Warli art on a white-washed wall, she had written, “Coz a house should tell me story. #WarliArt #PannuHouse.” The picture of one of the bedrooms shows a new four-poster bed with side railings and stairs. “Coz u need to climb up hard before u relax #PannuHouse,” she wrote along with the picture. Giving a closer look of the bed post which had phulkari work on it, she had written, “The details! #PannuHouse.”

Talking about how she opted for a bird logo instead of a name plate, Taapsee had said in her post about her main entrance of the house, “Made me realise no matter how much effort you put in, the house stays a house until it’s lived in with your family who then make it ‘Home’. That’s the blue door that I wanted for my home n keeping the ambition flying high I always wanted a logo instead of a name plate outside my house.”

She had said, “Seeing it all come together for the first time was definitely a defining moment in a girl’s life who wanted to create her own space which she can look at everytime she sets an ambitious goal and feel ‘it’s possible’.”

Taapsee has been shooting for back-to-back films since she resumed work post lockdown. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot for Rashmi Rocket in Rajasthan and is currently shooting for Loop Lapeta.

