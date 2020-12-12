e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan refuses to talk to Arshi Khan, calls Abhinav-Rubina and Kavita -Ronit’s ugly feud ‘dirty’

The new Bigg Boss 14 promo shows host Salman Khan losing his cool at Arshi Khan as well as Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Kavita Kaushik and her husband Ronit.

bollywood Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 11:10 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan is furious at many people on the show.
Bigg Boss 14 is all set to witness a huge feud as the couples -- Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, and Kavita Kaushik and husband Ronit Biswas -- wash their dirty linen on the show. The promo for the upcoming episode shows host Salman Khan losing his cool over not just the four of them but also Arshi Khan, who recently entered the house as a challenger.

The promo opens with Arshi passing a sarcastic comment at Salman. She says, “Mujhe pata tha aap aayenge aur mujhe zillat ke laddu khilwake hi rahenge (I knew you will come and insult me).” Despite her calling it a joke, Salman refuses to talk to her any further.

 

Salman is again seen losing his cool at contestants Abhinav and Rubina as they come face to face with evicted contestant Kavita and her husband Ronit. Rubina accuses Kavita of talking about Abhinav after leaving the Bigg Boss house.

Ronit claims that Kavita had told him about Abhinav and Rubina’s past and why they broke up with each other. Kavita adds that Abhinav sent her several ‘violent’ messages and she even threatened to complain about him to the police if he didn’t stop. Abhinav replies to her, “I would love to see those messages, we will deal with it in a legal fashion.”

Abhinav then accused Kavita of threatening Rubina and said, “Do you think someone will physically threaten my wife and I will sit there and just watch?” Kavita’s husband replied to him, “Same” while gesturing towards how he also reacted in the same manner, while referring to Abhinav’s behaviour with Kavita.

Looking at the two couples fighting with each other, Salman removes his blazer and asked all of them to stop for a second. “Ye khilwad bana ke rakha hai, ganda hai ye (This is a mockery, this is dirty).”

