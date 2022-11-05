Lunar Eclipse on November 8: Find out Indian cities that will witness last eclipse of 2022 and Chandra Grahan stages

The last total Lunar Eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan in India, of 2022 will occur on November 8, 2022. It will be the last total Lunar Eclipse for three years, with the next occurring on March 14, 2025. This phenomenon is also called the Blood Moon. However, we will be able to witness partial and penumbral Eclipses during this time. According to NASA, the total Lunar Eclipse will be visible across North and Central America and in Ecuador, Colombia, and western portions of Venezuela and Peru. In Puerto Rico, the Moon will set just after totality begins. The Eclipse will also be visible in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Additionally, people in Alaska and Hawaii will have the opportunity to see every stage of the Eclipse.

Indian Cities Where You Can See The Lunar Eclipse:

In India, the total Lunar Eclipse will be visible only in the eastern parts, and the partial Eclipse will be visible from most parts of India. Kohima, Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Siliguri, Patna and Ranchi will witness the total Eclipse. Other cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar, Noida, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai, Surat, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Madurai, Udaipur, and more cities in the West, South and North parts of India will witness the partial Eclipse.

On November 8, 2022, the Moon will pass into Earth’s shadow and turn red. This will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years, so be sure to check it out if it’s visible in your area.



People will be able to witness the phenomenon from the moonrise time. However, the beginning phase of the partial and total Eclipse will not be visible because both events begin when the Moon is below the horizon everywhere in India. (Also Read: NASA explains why the Moon turns red during a lunar eclipse | Watch)

Breakdown of the Stages of the Total Lunar Eclipse in India:

The Lunar Eclipse will begin in India with the moonrise and end with the moonset.

The partial Lunar Eclipse will begin at 02:40 pm and the total Lunar Eclipse at 03:47 pm. The maximum Lunar Eclipse will be visible at 04:29 pm. The total Lunar Eclipse ends at 5:11 pm, and the Moon sets at 06:19 am. The duration of total phase will last 1 Hour 24 Mins, and the partial phase will be there for 3 Hours 38 Mins.

Lunar Eclipse Sutak Time:

According to Drik Panchang, the Sutak Time begins at 09:36 am on November 8 and ends at 06:18 pm on November 8. It also mentions the Sutak timings for kids, old and sick people. It will last from 03:11 pm to 06:18 pm on November 8. According to Hindu traditions, Sutak is considered an inauspicious time before the Chandra Grahan.

How Can I Observe The Eclipse?

According to NASA, one doesn't need special equipment to observe a Lunar Eclipse. However, for the best viewing conditions, use binoculars or a telescope and move to an area away from bright lights. You can also watch the last Lunar Eclipse of 2022 by visiting NASA's website.

Meanwhile, a Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align, and the Moon passes into Earth's shadow. During a total Lunar Eclipse, the Moon falls into the darkest part of the Earth's shadow, called the Umbra, and turns red. These Eclipses are also known as Blood Moons.