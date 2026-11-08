Naidu says every Deepavali lamp should light up society, not just homes

Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday extended Deepavali greetings to the people of the state.

The governor said the festival of lights symbolised the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

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"I extend my warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh on this joyous occasion of Deepavali," Nazeer said in a post on X, wishing that the festival would bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all.

He said the lighting of lamps symbolised the destruction of negative thoughts and evil tendencies, while inspiring people to help one another.

Festivals like Deepavali, he added, encourage people to work towards a society built on peace, brotherhood, mutual respect and communal harmony.

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{{^usCountry}} Naidu extended his greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu people across the world, wishing them happiness, prosperity and peace. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Naidu extended his greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu people across the world, wishing them happiness, prosperity and peace. {{/usCountry}}

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In his message, Naidu said Deepavali celebrates the victory of good over evil and commemorates the defeat of the demon king Narakasura, whose tyranny had brought suffering to the world.

"May the festival of lights bring happiness and illuminate every household," he said in a press release.

He wished that every family would be blessed with peace, prosperity and well-being, and that the festival would usher in new hope in everyone's lives.

Every lamp lit during Deepavali, Naidu said, should spread light beyond individual homes and illuminate society as a whole. Bringing happiness into the lives of fellow human beings, he said, should be an integral part of the celebrations. He called upon people to imbibe the message of festivals and work together with cooperation, unity and harmony.

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Jagan, too, extended greetings to Telugu people across the world, wishing that the festival would usher in new light in their lives.

He said Deepavali guided people from darkness towards light and from ignorance towards knowledge.

"I sincerely wish that Deepavali brings new light into everyone's lives, that their hard work is rewarded, aspirations are fulfilled, and every household is filled with happiness and prosperity," Jagan said in a post on X.

Deepavali is celebrated with homes cleaned and decorated with colourful rangolis, flowers and oil lamps.

Families offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, prepare traditional sweets and savouries, exchange gifts and visit relatives and friends.

The celebrations culminate in the evening with the lighting of lamps and, in many places, the bursting of firecrackers.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.