Kohima, President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the 27th edition of the Hornbill Festival at Kisama Heritage Village in Nagaland on December 1, with the state government making elaborate arrangements to welcome visitors from across the country and abroad.

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Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along said on Sunday that Murmu, India's first tribal woman President, would attend the opening ceremony as the chief guest.

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Addressing a press conference, Along said the 10-day festival, which coincides with Nagaland's Statehood Day on December 1, would showcase the culture, traditions, cuisine, arts, music and heritage of the state's indigenous communities.

He said the Hornbill Festival symbolises the unity and aspirations of the Naga people, bringing together the different tribes and communities, including non-Naga groups.

Describing the event as a platform to promote the state's cultural identity and tourism potential, the minister invited visitors to experience the celebrations.

Besides Kisama, the celebrations would be held in Mon, Phek, Zunheboto, Chumoukedima, Niuland, Dimapur, Wokha and Mokokchung, among other places.

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{{^usCountry}} Along said the government expected a larger number of foreign tourists this year following the relaxation of the Protected Area Permit requirement for 15 days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along said the government expected a larger number of foreign tourists this year following the relaxation of the Protected Area Permit requirement for 15 days. {{/usCountry}}

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He thanked the Centre, particularly the Ministry of Home Affairs, for the relaxation and expressed hope that the permit requirement would eventually be lifted permanently across Nagaland to boost tourism.

The minister also urged tourists to respect local customs and traditions, maintain cleanliness, dispose of waste responsibly and avoid activities that could harm the environment and the state's natural heritage.

Tourism Secretary Kovi Meyase said around 34 government departments, besides the police and district administration, were involved in preparations for the festival.

He expressed confidence that the arrangements would be completed in time to host visitors from across the world.

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Tourism Director Veyielo Duolo said the department was committed to making the 27th edition a grand celebration and ensuring a smooth experience for visitors.

Along said Bhutan, Australia, the United States, France and Japan's Kochi Prefecture would be among the international partners associated with the festival.

Alliance Francaise and the British Council are among the institutional partners, while Mizoram is the state partner.

Meyase said astro-dark tourism would be an additional attraction this year, allowing visitors to observe constellations and the night sky from a designated area at Kisama Heritage Village.

He said the National Disaster Management Authority and Fire and Emergency Services were also involved in safety preparations, particularly in view of the use of gunpowder-related displays during some cultural performances.

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Preventive measures would be put in place at the tribal 'morungs' to minimise potential risks, he added.

Meyase said the department was working with Zero Waste Himalaya and the state's waste management agency to promote responsible waste disposal during the festival.

A waste audit is scheduled for December 9, after the tribal programme, to assess and improve waste management at the large-scale event.

He said the state government had directed that only Naga coffee be used, sold and displayed at Kisama Heritage Village during the festival to promote locally produced coffee.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.