Ram Navami 2024: Interesting and lesser-known facts about Lord Rama we should know about
Ram Navami 2024: From Rama Rajya to the countries where Lord Rama is worshipped, here's all that you need to know.
Ram Navami 2024: The grand festival is here. The whole country is currently basking in the festivities of Ram Navami. One of the largest festivals celebrated across India, Ram Navami commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. Ram Navami is observed by the Hindu community with a lot of pomp and granduer. Grand processions are taken out in the streets and people remind each other of the virtues of Lord Rama. Lord Rama, the eldest son of King Dasharatha, was believed to have been born in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
Ram Navami coincides with the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri this year. On Maha Navami of Chaitra Navratri, Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped. Kanya Pujan or Kanjak is also performed on this day. As we celebrate the auspicious day of Ram Navami, here are a few interesting facts about Lord Rama that we should know about.
Lesser-known facts about Lord Rama
- Lord Rama is believed to be the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. According to Hindu mythology. Lord Brahma is the creator of the universe; Lord Vishnu is the preserver and Lord shiva is the destroyer.
- According to Maharshi Valmiki's Ramayana, Lord Rama was born on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month in Treta Yoga. He is the oldest deity who is worshipped in the human form. There are temples in the country where Lord Rama is not worshipped as a deity, but as a King.
- According to Ramayana, Lord Rama ruled the kingdom for 11000 years. This period is known as Rama Rajya. Lord Rama went into exile at the age of 25 for fourteen years. He returned from exile after defeating Ravana.
- Lord Hanuman wanted to protect Kashi King Yayati and hence he fought against Lord Rama. To help the King, Lord Hanuman chanted Ran naam and hence the arrows of Rama had no effect on him.
- Ramayana is an integral part of our culture and tradition. However, it is equally significant in many Asian countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Burma, Pillippines, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Lord Rama is worshipped in these countries as well.
