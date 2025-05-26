Shani Jayanti 2025: Know all about the date, auspicious time, rituals and significance

Shani Jayanti 2025: On May 27, Shani Jayanti is observed. Shani Jaynti is also known as Shani Amavasya. Lord Shani is a powerful deity who rules over the planet Saturn, as per astrology. He is associated with strict discipline and karma. This day also coincides with Vat Savitri Vrat. Devotees pray to Lord Shani, also the deity of justice, to bless them with protection from negative influences and balance their karma. This auspicious day falls on Amavasya (new moon) Tithi during the Jyeshtha month of the Hindu lunar calendar. Shani Dev rules over the planet Saturn.(PC: HT File Photo)

Shani Jayanti date and time

Shani Jaynti is observed on 27 May. As per Drik Pachang, the auspicious timings for Shani Jayanti are:

Amavasya Tithi begins- 12:11 PM on May 26, 2025

Amavasya Tithi ends- 08:31 AM on May 27, 2025

Significance

Shanti Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Shani. He is the son of Surya Dev. Devotees observe his birth anniversary with great faith and reverence, worshipping him. Lord Shani also holds a powerful place in astrological and religious traditions. This day is spiritually very valuable as devotees get the opportunity to appease Shani Dev. It is astrologically important as with the blessings of the deity, the negative effects of Saturn in their horoscopes are reduced. In other words, the effect of ‘Shani Dosha’ is lowered with pujas, mantras and havans.

Rituals

The rituals include performing a hawan, a sacred fire ceremony to invoke positive spiritual energy. Along with this, devotees also visit temples dedicated to Lord Shani, light oil lamps, and donate black-coloured clothes or black til (sesame seeds.) Black is donated as it is the deity’s favourite colour. Moreover, devotees chant mantras on this day to seek his blessings.