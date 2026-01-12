When is Pongal 2026: Does it begin on January 13 or 14? Know correct date, calendar, auspicious time, rituals and more
Pongal 2026 marks the start of the Tamil month of Thai, and is celebrated over four days. Find out the correct Pongal date for this year.
Pongal 2026: The auspicious festival of Pongal is celebrated widely annually, and is one of India’s most widely recognised Hindu harvest festivals. It is primarily marked by Tamilians and is celebrated alongside the festivals of Makar Sankranti in Eastern India, Lohri in Punjab, and Uttarayan in Gujarat. It is a four-day festival in which devotees worship the Sun God, marking the sun’s journey northward.
Pongal 2026 calendar: When is Pongal?
As per Drik Panchang, the auspicious festival of Pongal begins on January 14 this year. It is celebrated on the first day of the Tamil month of Thai. Here's the calendar for the four days of the festival:
|Festival day
|Date
|Significance
|Bhogi Pongal
|Tuesday, January 13, 2026
|It is a day of cleansing and renewal, where old and unwanted items are burned in bonfires, symbolising the end of the past and a fresh start.
|Surya or Thai Pongal
|Wednesday, January 14, 2026
|Families worship Sun God and prepare the traditional sweet rice dish, Pongal, using freshly harvested rice, milk, and jaggery, which is offered to the Lord.
|Mattu Pongal
|Thursday, January 15, 2026
|Cattles are worshipped, and farmers bathe them, paint their horns, adorn them with garlands, and feed them special treats.
|Kaanum Pongal
|Friday, January 16, 2026
|A day for family gatherings, relaxation, and cultural festivities, where loved ones come together to celebrate unity, share meals, and pray for prosperity and health.
Pongal 2026: Auspicious time and rituals
As per the Panchang, the Thai Pongal Sankranti Moment is at 03:13 PM on January 14. Here are a few other important timings to remember:
Brahma Muhurat - 05:27 AM to 06:21 AM
Pratah Sandhya - 05:54 AM to 07:15 AM
Vijaya Muhurat - 02:15 PM to 02:57 PM
Amrit Kalam - 03:23 PM to 05:10 PM
Nishita Muhurat - 12:03 AM to 12:57 AM, January 15
During this auspicious festival, people perform pujas and pay visits to their family and friends. The festival is also about expressing one's gratitude to the natural elements which help sustain life, including worshipping the sun, rain, and animals. Celebrations also include decorating cattles, drawing Kolam artworks, and enjoying meals with family and friends.
