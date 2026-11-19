The best hair repair products help improve the strength, softness, smoothness and manageability of damaged hair. From bond-building treatments that target weakened hair fibres to hydrating shampoos, conditioners and deep-conditioning masks that help reduce dryness and frizz, the right formula depends on your hair's specific needs. Whether your hair is damaged by heat styling, colouring, chemical treatments or everyday wear, these hair repair products can help improve its overall appearance and texture.

Can damaged hair be repaired?

What is the best hair mask for extremely damaged hair? (Adobe Stock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

“A single miracle product doesn’t achieve healthy-looking hair it’s the result of understanding what your hair needs. The secret is knowing when your hair needs repair, when it needs moisture, and how to protect it from further damage,” celebrity hairstylist Priyanka Borkar tells Health Shots.

1. TRESemmé Hydra Matrix Shampoo and Conditioner Combo

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The TRESemmé Hydra Matrix Shampoo and Conditioner combo is paraben-free. This duo works together to tackle dryness and frizz, leaving hair noticeably softer, smoother, and more manageable throughout its lengths, making it an ideal pairing for a daily hair repair routine.

2. Dove Peptide Bond Strength Hair Treatment Mask

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Dove Peptide Bond Strength Hair Treatment Mask is powered by Peptide Bond Strength Technology and a 10% Peptide Complex, designed to help strengthen damaged hair and reduce breakage.

3. Nexxus Promend Repair Keratinising Shampoo & Treatment Mask Combo

The Nexxus Promend Repair Keratinising Shampoo and Treatment Mask regimen leverages advanced proteomic and lipidomic science, alongside patented Bond Generation Technology, to repair up to 2 years of hair damage in just one use. Formulated with peptide-grade keratin proteins, collagen, and elastin, this sulfate-free system transfuses 1 trillion proteins deep into the cortex and cuticle to replenish lost lipids and strengthen hair bonds from within. Together, the lightweight shampoo and rich cream mask reduce protein loss by up to 80%, leaving hair 12x stronger, 200% smoother, and visibly shinier and more manageable, with a luxurious magnolia fragrance that lasts up to 72 hours.

4. Minimalist Maleic Bond Repair Complex 5% Hair Treatment Mask

Minimalist Maleic Bond Repair Complex 5% Hair Treatment Mask is a targeted treatment designed to support damaged, weakened hair and improve its overall strength and manageability.

5. TRESemmé Hydra Matrix Leave-in Conditioner Serum

Powered by Polyglutamic Acid (PGA), TRESemmé’s Hydra Matrix™ Hair Serum delivers up to 100 hours of hydration while helping protect hair against humidity and dryness.

6. Love Beauty & Planet Argan Oil & Lavender Shampoo and Hair Mask

The Love Beauty & Planet Argan Oil & Lavender Shampoo and Hair Mask duo is formulated to tame frizz and smooth unruly strands. Infused with pure Moroccan Argan Oil and fresh Lavender, the range deeply moisturises hair while leaving behind a soothing, long-lasting floral scent. The mask helps reduce split ends by up to 85% and hair fall by 95% from the 1st wash.

7. Minimalist Hydrating Factor 7.3% Hair Shampoo

The new Minimalist Hydrating Factor 7.3% Hair Shampoo is a moisture-first cleanse for hair that's dry, dull, and frizzy. This shampoo takes a gentler route to cleansing, using a blend of Sodium Hyaluronate, Betaine, Glycerine, and Tamarind Fruit Extract to draw in hydration and help lock it in, leaving hair soft and cared for rather than squeaky and parched. Suitable for all hair types and formulated free of sulphates, parabens, fragrance and dyes.

8. Dove Peptide Bond Strength Leave-In Crème Serum

Dove's Peptide Bond Strength Leave-In Crème Serum is infused with a 5% Protein Peptide Complex that sits in your hair all day, working continuously to repair damage from within. Free from parabens and silicones, it provides a quick, no-rinse reset for hair that feels rough, dry, or overworked from daily styling and heat.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. The brand provided them to HT Shop Now for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use.)