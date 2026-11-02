Neurologist says stroke could happen to anyone; warns of these 5 warning signs that you are missing

A slur in speech, an uneven smile, or an arm that suddenly feels too weak to lift could be more than a passing health problem. It could be a stroke that is happening. While these symptoms may appear without warning, recognizing them early and seeking emergency care can make a critical difference to a person’s survival and long‑term recovery.

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Stroke is often seen as a problem that only affects older adults, but stroke can happen to people of any age. "The early warning signs of stroke are often thought to be temporary dizziness, fatigue, or weakness, which can delay life‑saving treatment," neurologist Dr Kamal Nagar, Narayana Hospital, Ahmedabad, tells Health Shots. Knowing the signs of stroke and acting without delay can help prevent disability and save lives.

Recognizing the warning signs

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A stroke happens when blood flow to a part of the brain is stopped by a CLOT or when a blood vessel bursts, causing bleeding. Without oxygen, brain cells begin to die.

One useful way to remember warning signs is B.E. F.A.S.T.:

B – Balance: Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, or loss of coordination. E – Eyes: Blurred vision, double vision, or vision loss. F – Face: An uneven appearance on one side of the face. A – Arms: Sudden weakness. Numbness/ WEAKNESS, particularly on one side of the body. (UPPER OR LOWER LIMB OR BOTH) S – Speech: LOSS OF speech or difficulty speaking or understanding others. T – Time: Seek emergency assistance WITHOUT DELAY

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Other symptoms may include confusion or a sudden severe headache. Even if the symptoms go away after a minute, urgent medical evaluation is necessary. Families should never wait for the person to recover on their own.

Why does every minute matter?

Stroke treatment depends on the type of stroke, the symptoms, and how much time has passed since they began. Doctors usually use brain imaging, such as a CT scan or MRI, to find out whether the stroke is caused by a blockage or by bleeding.

Some patients with a stroke, which is caused by a blocked blood vessel, may benefit from clot‑dissolving medication or a procedure to remove the clot. Eligibility depends on assessment and imaging findings. Strokes that involve bleeding need a DIFFERENT treatment approach.

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{{^usCountry}} If a stroke is suspected, call emergency services AS SOON AS POSSIBLE and note when the symptoms started. Prevention begins with everyday choices {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If a stroke is suspected, call emergency services AS SOON AS POSSIBLE and note when the symptoms started. Prevention begins with everyday choices {{/usCountry}}

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High blood pressure is a risk factor for stroke that can be changed. Diabetes, high cholesterol, tobacco use, lack of exercise, unhealthy eating habits, and certain heart conditions can also raise risk.

Regular health check‑ups can help find risk factors. Keeping blood pressure and blood sugar at healthy levels, eating a balanced diet, staying active, avoiding tobacco, and following prescribed treatment can help lower risk. People with existing conditions should talk with their doctor about the best ways to prevent stroke.

Recovery goes beyond emergency care

Stroke can affect movement, speech, memory, swallowing, and everyday independence. Depending on the patient’s needs, rehab may include physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech and language therapy. Ongoing medical follow‑up and family support are also vital for recovery. Recognize the signs, act quickly, and never ignore neurological symptoms. Timely medical attention can improve treatment outcomes and quality of life.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)