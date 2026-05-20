Are you using too much sanitiser? Dermatologist explains what it does to your hands: ‘Can damage skin barrier…’

Using hand sanitiser has become very common, especially when one is outdoors. Public surfaces, from desks and handbags to school bags and public transport, are often regarded as contaminated carrying a lot of germs, prompting people to sanitise their hands repeatedly throughout the day.



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However, while maintaining hand hygiene is important to prevent infections and avoid falling sick, excessive sanitiser use can damage your skin, leading to various skin-related problems on the hand.

HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Surbhi Deshpande, consultant dermatologist at Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai, who explained how excessive sanitiser use and frequent handwashing can damage the skin barrier and increase the risk of hand eczema.

“Constant use of sanitizers and even frequent handwashing can damage the skin barrier, leading to dryness, itching, and painful hand eczema,” she warned, emphasising how going overboard with hygiene practices may backfire as well, which puts moderation and proper skin care equally important alongside cleanliness.

What happens when you overclean your hands? The dermatologist observed that after the pandemic, using sanitiser has become a daily habit, but excessive usage is giving rise to hand eczema cases.

“If people frequently use alcohol-based hand sanitisers, then they can strip away the skin’s natural oils and damage its protective barrier. Hence, the skin can be dry, irritated, and sensitive. Over time, this can cause redness, itching, cracks, and hand eczema if anyone has sensitive skin," she added, explaining how using too much sanitiser use can contribute to hand eczema risks.