As temperature dips, loneliness heightens: Here’s how you can make connections

As the temperature dips during this time of the year, the festive season arrives. However, this is also that time of the year, when some people feel overwhelmed with an overpowering sense of loneliness. According to a recent study led by Dorothy Yen and Christina Victor, Brunel University of London, making small conversations can help in managing loneliness during the winter season. One in every four older adults face social isolation that can severely affect their health, happiness and longevity. (Pexels)

Impact on loneliness on the older generation:

Previous studies have focused on the ways that talking to strangers can benefit younger people. However, the older generation can get more affected by loneliness. The World Health Organization estimates that one in every four older adults face social isolation that can severely affect their health, happiness and longevity.

The study demonstrates that older people have a more positive approach to small talks with strangers. They see it as an act of kindness, a way of being friendly and to brighten someone's day. Popular areas for such small talks include public spaces such as shopping centers, garden centers, libraries, community events and university campuses.

The study further noted down five ways to manage loneliness, especially during the winter season:

The winter season can trigger loneliness in some people.(Pexels)

Chat with strangers:

The study says that when someone passes by us, instead of letting a busy day get the better of us, we should stop and pause for a bit, and try to make small conversations with strangers. It can brighten their day as well as ours.

Volunteer for charity:

Volunteering for a cause that we believe in, can give us a sense of accomplishment and purpose. It can also help us find like-minded people and make healthy connections.

Take part in community activities:

Participating in community activities can help us make new friends and socialise with people in an organic way.

Stay active:

We should embrace the winter season by going outdoors, and incorporating healthy workout routine in our day.

Reconnect with friends and family:

Be it making a phone call to a long-lost friend or reconnecting with our family members, we should pursue connections that we have lost on the way.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.