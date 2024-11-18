Loneliness in winter may be more self-inflected than you think; here's how to be more active in the cold season

Winter not only feels cold from the outside but also from the inside. The chill of the cold months invites loneliness to creep in, bringing with it an aching emptiness and a sense of isolation. It’s not uncommon to experience loneliness, a disconnection that feels very characteristic of this season. It's not uncommon to feel lonely in winter.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT, Dr Kamna Chibber, Clinical Psychologist and Head of Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences, at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, explained the cause behind this seasonal loneliness. The root of the problem is more unconsciously self-imposed than consciously acknowledged.

She said, “The winter months bring a sense of gloominess on account of the cold and the general colours that the surrounding environment takes on. Due to the changes, a lot of people's socializing reduces and they generally seek cosy, warmer spaces which are often in their own homes due to the comfort that the space provides.”

So instead of sulking away the entire day at home, take proactive steps to alleviate this loneliness by staying active. Dr Chibber outlined some essential ways to tackle it:

Changing your space

Pick up your old hobbies this winter.(Shutterstock)

Home is of utmost comfort during the winter season and the urge to stay cocooned in a blanket is irresistible. Dr Chibber highlighted changing the space as the most important first step. Whenever loneliness feels overwhelming, step out of your comfort zone. Start by getting natural sunlight. The lack of natural lighting is also the reason behind the low mood. Maybe take some oranges with you as you soak up the winter sun. Dr Chibber stressed engaging in activities that feel enjoyable. It can be picking up on your old hobby or even uncovering a new passion. Take up hobby workshop classes like bakery or Zumba classes.

Socialise

Meet with your friends.(Shutterstock)

Winter’s shorter days and colder weather often lead to low levels of outdoor activity, making it easier to stay indoors. And socialising feels like too much of an effort. But it’s important to take baby steps to be more active. Dr Chibber said, “Meeting people and pushing yourself to maintain interactions is crucial.” Take active measures to connect with others, whether it's calling up an old friend to hang out, meeting new people at a workshop, or even inviting others over. The seasonal low mood may make you want to isolate yourself, but stepping out and engaging with others can help lift that feeling and overcome loneliness.

