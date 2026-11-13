Children's Day special: 5 thoughtful personal care gifts for kids

This Children's Day, celebrate the little ones with thoughtful haircare essentials that make everyday grooming a little more fun, and enjoy a FLAT 20% DISCOUNT off MRP! From gentle cleansing shampoos and nourishing conditioners to lightweight leave-in serums, KT Kids offers a range of products designed to make everyday haircare enjoyable for children. Here are five picks to consider this Children's Day.

1. Peppa Pig Hair Leave-In Serum (100ml) – ₹ 499 | Discounted Price - ₹ 349

What are some unique gift ideas for kids? (Adobe Stock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

For little ones who love smooth, manageable hair. A lightweight, non-sticky leave-in serum specially designed for children's hair. Enriched with Aloe Vera, Sugarcane Extract, and Pea Protein, it helps control frizz, smooth strands, and add natural shine, keeping hair soft and manageable throughout the day.

2. SpongeBob Hair Leave-In Serum (100ml) – ₹ 499 | Discounted Price - ₹ 399

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Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Lightweight and non-sticky. For everyday nourishment and frizz control. Designed for children's everyday haircare needs, this lightweight, non-sticky serum is enriched with Rice Bran Oil and Jojoba Oil. It helps tame frizz, add shine and keep young hair soft, smooth and manageable without leaving a greasy residue.

3. Peppa Pig Gentle Cleansing Shampoo (200ml) – ₹ 599 | Discounted Price - ₹ 299

For little ones who enjoy a fun bath-time routine. A mild, tear-free shampoo specially designed for children's delicate hair and scalp. Enriched with Aloe Vera, Watermelon Extract and Apple Extract, it gently cleanses while soothing the scalp and maintaining natural moisture, leaving hair soft, shiny and easy to manage.

4. Peppa Pig Gentle Conditioner (200ml) – ₹ 799| Discounted Price - ₹ 399

Make everyday haircare easier and more enjoyable. A lightweight conditioner designed for children's delicate hair. Enriched with Aloe Vera, Coconut Water, and Oat Extract, it helps detangle knots, reduce dryness, and smooth frizz, leaving hair soft, bouncy, and easy to comb.

5. SpongeBob Healthy Hair Shampoo for Girls (200ml) – ₹ 699| Discounted Price - ₹ 559

For young girls who love healthy, shiny hair. Created for girls aged 8–12 years, this mild, tear-free shampoo is enriched with Coconut and Honey to gently cleanse, nourish, and add natural softness and shine. Its pH-balanced formula helps keep hair smooth, manageable and tangle-free.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. The brand provided them to HT Shop Now for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use.)